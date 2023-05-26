 Skip to main content
There’s an HP gaming PC for $530 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale

If you’ve been thinking about dipping your toes in modern PC gaming but you’d like to start with a budget gaming desktop, look no further than the HP Victus 15L, which is available from Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale with a $200 discount. From its original price of $730, you’ll only have to pay $530 for this gaming PC. However, you need to act fast with your purchase — there’s a few days left until the holiday itself, but we’re not sure if stocks will last until then.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop, with its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, isn’t as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs. However, it meets the minimum system requirements for some of today’s best free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant, especially if you’re willing to scale down the graphics settings a notch to ensure smooth performance. As a starter gaming desktop, you won’t be limited with the titles that you can play on the HP Victus 15L, and when you feel the need for an upgrade, you can easily swap out its components for more advanced ones as that’s one of the advantages of a gaming PC over a gaming laptop.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games on the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop as soon as you get it up and running with your monitor and peripherals. The gaming PC has a 512GB SSD, which will provide enough space for multiple titles with all the important updates. The HP Victus 15L offers a total of nine USB ports, including USB-A and USB-C, so you’ll be able to use all the accessories that you want while you play.

The HP Victus 15L gaming desktop, an affordable starter gaming PC, is currently even cheaper in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale after a $200 discount pulls its price down to $530 from $730. However, like all gaming PC deals, we don’t expect stocks to remain available for long. You’ll have to complete the transaction to secure your own HP Victus 15L gaming desktop as quickly as possible, or else you may miss out on this bargain.

