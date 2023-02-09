It doesn’t matter what you’re playing, Elden Ring to Fortnite, or even the new Hogwart’s Legacy, you’re always better off if you have a beefy system which you’ll find amongst some of the best gaming PCs. More power means you can crank up those graphics to high or ultra settings, and if you pair that with one of the best gaming monitor deals, you’ll experience incredible visual fidelity, which means immersive gaming like never before. Of course, if you don’t have a gaming PC yet, you’ll have to start somewhere, but don’t fret, we have you covered. HP is currently offering the Victus 15L gaming desktop, with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER for an incredible discount that saves you $300. Normally, the 15L is $950, but this discount drops the price to $650, cramming a lot of power and performance into a reasonable price tag. You can scoop up that deal below, or keep reading to see what else the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop has to offer you.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L Gaming PC

This PC certainly meets the recommended system requirements to play Elden Ring on medium to high settings, but it also meets the qualifications for many other titles too, such as Grand Theft Auto V, Fortnite, League of Legends, even PUBG. With HP Omen’s Gaming Hub software, you can optimize those experiences, as well. You’ll get intelligent overclocking support, access to system vitals and performance stats, and a bevy of tools like remote play, photo galleries, and beyond.

But what’s most important is what’s tucked inside the chassis. Running Windows 11 Home, you’ll get an Intel Core i5 twelve-core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, and 8GB of DDR4 system memory. Don’t forget you can always expand that memory by adding more. RGB lighting on the case illuminates your game room, bedroom, or office, with options for customization.

It also features a 256GB solid-state drive, with options to expand to up to 2TB total, plus secondary SATA storage if you want it. There are 9 USB ports integrated into the case, offering a ton of options for peripherals, external storage, and compatibility. Overall, it’s an excellent system that will meet your needs, and then some.

Normally $950, HP has taken $300 off the price tag, dropping it to $650, right now. That’s a great deal, but made even better knowing that you can take this right out of the box and start playing some of the hottest titles, immediately. Grab the deal while it lasts though, we’re not sure how long it will be available or if the Victus 15L gaming PC will sell out before then.

