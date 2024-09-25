 Skip to main content
This affordable gaming laptop from HP just got $500 cheaper

By
HP Victus 16 gaming laptop on white background.
HP

For one of the best gaming laptop deals of the week, head over to Best Buy. Today, you can buy an HP Victus 16 gaming laptop for $900 instead of $1,400. Being able to buy a laptop with such a huge screen for this price is pretty great. In the past, we’ve described the Victus range as a “new gaming brand [making] its mark” and this is a good example of what HP has accomplished in recent years. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, we think you’ll like this one. Read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop

We reviewed a slightly different HP Victus 16 in 2022, but since then HP has gone from strength to strength. Crucially, the two models share a similar design. This HP Victus 16 also has a backlit keyboard with white lighting and it feels “great … with deep travel and very snappy switches that provide excellent responsiveness for both gamers and productivity users.” It also has a larger touchpad, and the minimalist design looks eye catching with its V logo on the back.

With this particular HP Victus 16 you may not be getting one of the best gaming laptops, but it’s tremendous value for money given how expensive gaming laptops can get. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card which punches above its weight in this price range.



The older HP Victus 16 sported a great display, and that remains the case with this newer HP Victus 16. It has a full HD display with 178-degree wide-viewing angles teamed up with HyperX audio with dual speakers. It’s a good starting point for your gaming adventures, with micro-edge bezels ensuring it isn’t any bigger than it needs to be.

Due to the somewhat underwhelming design of the HP Victus range, you won’t see HP among the very best gaming laptop brands, but when on a budget, it’s a strong option. It at least offers nice bonuses like HP Fast Charge support, a camera shutter on the webcam, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology for the screen. It all adds up to provide more value to the HP Victus 16.

Normally $1,400, the HP Victus 16 is down to $900 for a limited time only at Best Buy. While this isn’t the fastest or most stylish gaming laptop, it’s extremely appealing at this price. Check it out before the deal ends very soon.

