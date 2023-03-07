HP’s entry-level Victus gaming laptop just got even cheaper

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you just want a decent gaming laptop, as there are affordable options that get even cheaper if you take advantage of gaming laptop deals. One fine choice is the HP Victus gaming laptop, which is yours for just $700 following a $200 discount from HP on its original price of $900. We expect the offer to generate a lot of attention though, so you should secure your own HP Victus gaming laptop before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

With the HP Victus gaming laptop, you’ll be able to play all of the best PC games as it’s equipped with the 12th-gneration Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to run with low to medium settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable trade-off considering the laptop’s entry-level price. The device also features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-thin bezels that maximize its size. A variant of the HP Victus gaming laptop with different specifications and a slightly larger screen is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops, so while the version on sale from HP is different, you’re sure that you’ll get amazing value for your hard-earned money.

Further elevating the gaming experience is the HP Omen Gaming Hub, through which you can access software enhancements, hardware adjustments, and live services. The HP Victus gaming laptop may also be used for work tasks, such as joining online meetings by using its HD camera that offers an 88-degree, wide-angle field of view.

Not all laptop deals will fit the needs of gamers, especially those who are on a budget. That’s why entry-level gaming laptops with decent specifications like the HP Victus gaming laptop almost always get sold out quickly during sales — like right now, as HP has slashed the machine’s sticker price of $900 by $200 to make it even more affordable at $700. You need to beat other shoppers to the punch if you want to get the HP Victus gaming laptop for this cheap though.

