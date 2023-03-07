 Skip to main content
HP’s entry-level Victus gaming laptop just got even cheaper

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you just want a decent gaming laptop, as there are affordable options that get even cheaper if you take advantage of gaming laptop deals. One fine choice is the HP Victus gaming laptop, which is yours for just $700 following a $200 discount from HP on its original price of $900. We expect the offer to generate a lot of attention though, so you should secure your own HP Victus gaming laptop before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

With the HP Victus gaming laptop, you’ll be able to play all of the best PC games as it’s equipped with the 12th-gneration Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to run with low to medium settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable trade-off considering the laptop’s entry-level price. The device also features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-thin bezels that maximize its size. A variant of the HP Victus gaming laptop with different specifications and a slightly larger screen is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops, so while the version on sale from HP is different, you’re sure that you’ll get amazing value for your hard-earned money.

Further elevating the gaming experience is the HP Omen Gaming Hub, through which you can access software enhancements, hardware adjustments, and live services. The HP Victus gaming laptop may also be used for work tasks, such as joining online meetings by using its HD camera that offers an 88-degree, wide-angle field of view.

Not all laptop deals will fit the needs of gamers, especially those who are on a budget. That’s why entry-level gaming laptops with decent specifications like the HP Victus gaming laptop almost always get sold out quickly during sales — like right now, as HP has slashed the machine’s sticker price of $900 by $200 to make it even more affordable at $700. You need to beat other shoppers to the punch if you want to get the HP Victus gaming laptop for this cheap though.

You should consider this $300 laptop deal — I sure am
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 8:00PM
HP Laptop 14

Sometimes you just need a cheap laptop. If your old clunker of a laptop just can't keep up with the demands of modern programs and apps, but you don't want to shell out a bunch of cash for a high-end device, a cheap modern laptop will do the trick. A great, dependable option is this 15-inch HP laptop. Right now it's only $300 after a $160 discount. It doesn't get much cheaper than that without dropping into Chromebook-level performance. Grab it while the sale is still live.

Why you should buy the HP 15z laptop
In this kind of price range, you're often looking at Chromebook deals but this HP 15-inch laptop has Windows 11 Home installed on it. While it won't run particularly fast, it's still competent enough for occasional use when you definitely need a laptop over Chromebook or tablet. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Simple stuff that won't rival the best laptops, sure, but we're thinking this is good for those emergency situations where you simply need a Windows system in a hurry.

Read more
This Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $520 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 6:00PM
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

If you want to upgrade your gaming rig on the cheap, Lenovo has the gaming laptop deals you're looking for. This Lenovo Legion 5 is down to just $1,050 right now, a $520 discount off its usual price. That's a hefty 33% discount, so make sure you grab it while it's live. Lenovo laptop deals are known to sell out quickly, so if you're in the market for a cheap gaming PC, don't take this deal for granted.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

Read more
Dell is having a flash sale on laptops today, from $220
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 4:00PM
Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

There's been a running sale going on at Dell for about a week now, but it's about to end. We've seen some incredible sales on gaming laptops, business laptops, casual laptops and some of our favorite laptops. We've pulled a list of our favorite laptop deals from Dell right now. All of these laptops are on sale until the early morning of Thursday, March 9 -- if they don't sell out earlier than that. Take advantage of Dell's seemingly random price cuts before they're gone.
Dell Inspiron 15 -- $220, was $300

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around, you can trust it even when it comes to the cheapest of laptops. One of the best budget laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 has all the basics. There's an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Refreshingly for the price, you also get a 15.6-inch HD screen so there's some extra space to see what you're working on. With a spacious touchpad, roomy keycaps and even a lift hinge to raise the keyboard to a more comfortable typing angle, it has all the bare essentials you need to get work done on the move.

Read more