This HP gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is on sale for just $600

By
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Gaming laptop deals are good options for anyone who wants to game on the move but is on a very tight budget. Over at Walmart, you can buy a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $599 instead of $979. The $380 discount is a pretty good one for a gaming laptop that’s well suited for anyone starting out on their PC gaming journey. If you want to keep costs down, read on while we take you through what this model has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop

HP isn’t a name you’ll see when seeking out the best gaming laptop brands, but it is one ranking highly among the best laptop brands for work purposes. That means you’re in reasonably safe hands when checking out this HP Victus.

This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. This is fairly simple stuff but at this price, it works out as good value. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, micro-edge bezels, and anti-glare properties. That means the HP Victus looks pretty good even if you won’t be playing the latest games at the highest detail levels. The screen also has AMD FreeSync Premium support, while there’s a HD webcam above it, and sound has DTS:X Ultra support.

Other neat extras include things like Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.3, and fast charge support so you can get from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. It promises up to 11 hours of video playback overall before needing recharging. There’s also a cool looking backlit keyboard for offering a nice subtle gamer aesthetic. This particular model isn’t potent enough to be one of the best gaming laptops, but it’s good value for this price.

Usually $979, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to a very affordable $599 at Walmart, so you’re saving $380 off the regular price. The price cut makes this system pretty good going for students or anyone on a budget looking to still game on the move. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field.
Best refurbished laptop deals: How to find cheap used computers
microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

There are so many basic things these days that need you to get online or have a computer, and if you're the sort of person who doesn't want to spend a ton of money on the best laptops, then maybe a refurbished laptop is a good alternative. Not only do they tend to be a lot cheaper, but most of their issues tend to be cosmetic, which isn't a big deal for a lot of folks; plus, most refurbishers offer a 30-day guarantee, so if something goes wrong, you could always return it. It's also worth noting that buying refurbished also decreases the amount of e-waste, so it's a great environmentally friendly option if that factors into your decision-making process.

To that end, there are really great refurbished laptop sales that you can check out as part of Best Buy laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals and Lenovo laptop deals. Alternatively, if you're in the Apple ecosystem, take a look at these refurbished MacBook deals, or if you still want to go for something new, you could consider checking out these laptop deals instead.
Best Buy refurbished laptops -- starting at $190
Best Buy's refurbished laptops are -- you guessed it -- Geek Squad Certified and while they may not be free and clear of absolutely all cosmetic scuffs they are still exceptionally clean and always in working order. Some of them even come with additional software like virus tools, streaming access, like Apple TV+, and much more. Of course, the best part is that you can get a premium and fully upgraded model for less, often with more storage, more power, and more features than you would when buying a base model brand new. You've got some great options from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell, Gateway, and even Apple to choose from. The cheapest models start around $120 and increase from there. The best way to know what's available is to head over and browse for yourself.

HP Envy deals: HP’s most popular laptop starts at $830
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

There are a lot of excellent laptop brands on the market, but if you're looking for something that's great for work or school, then HP's Envy lineup is a good option. Not only does it include some of the best laptops, but there are a lot of options when it comes to the sort of configurations you can use. Plus, it's very portable while still packing a punch, so if you need something for more heavy-duty work, you can still find a configuration while keeping the overall weight of the laptop down. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite HP Envy deals below, and we've eve included a very interesting portable all-in-one computer called the Envy Move.

Of course, if you haven't quite found what you're looking for, then be sure to check out these other HP laptop deals and our roundup of laptop deals from other brands.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop 15Z-FH000 — $830, was $1,000

This Alienware gaming laptop just dropped from $1,700 to $1,200
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

As is often the way, Dell is the home of some of the best gaming laptop deals. Today, it has cut the price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop by a huge $500 bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,700. It has some sweet hardware for the price. If that immediately sounds tempting, read on. We’ll walk you through everything the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop has to offer. Bear in mind that this kind of discount is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there so pretty much anything you buy from it will delight you. With the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. None of this is quite worth the full asking price of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. However, when discounted, it works out as a good option for someone who wants to game on the move without spending too much.

