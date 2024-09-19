This HP gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is on sale for just $600

Gaming laptop deals are good options for anyone who wants to game on the move but is on a very tight budget. Over at Walmart, you can buy a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $599 instead of $979. The $380 discount is a pretty good one for a gaming laptop that’s well suited for anyone starting out on their PC gaming journey. If you want to keep costs down, read on while we take you through what this model has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop

HP isn’t a name you’ll see when seeking out the best gaming laptop brands, but it is one ranking highly among the best laptop brands for work purposes. That means you’re in reasonably safe hands when checking out this HP Victus.

This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. This is fairly simple stuff but at this price, it works out as good value. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, micro-edge bezels, and anti-glare properties. That means the HP Victus looks pretty good even if you won’t be playing the latest games at the highest detail levels. The screen also has AMD FreeSync Premium support, while there’s a HD webcam above it, and sound has DTS:X Ultra support.

Other neat extras include things like Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.3, and fast charge support so you can get from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. It promises up to 11 hours of video playback overall before needing recharging. There’s also a cool looking backlit keyboard for offering a nice subtle gamer aesthetic. This particular model isn’t potent enough to be one of the best gaming laptops, but it’s good value for this price.

Usually $979, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to a very affordable $599 at Walmart, so you’re saving $380 off the regular price. The price cut makes this system pretty good going for students or anyone on a budget looking to still game on the move. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.