 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP 27-inch gaming monitor is under $200 with this deal

John Alexander
By

Cracked your old gaming monitor during spring cleaning or just plain tired of looking at the same tired pixels every day? We keep a close eye on gaming monitor deals and found this fun offering from HP. The HP X27c is a 27-inch curved gaming monitor that is now being sold for only $185. That is $75 off of its typical price of $260. It sounds incredibly cheap, and it is, but only in price. Because, if you know what to look for in a gaming monitor, it turns out the HP X27c has the stats for the job.

Why you should buy the HP X27c 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

The HP X27c is a gaming monitor for the efficiency nerd, the one that likes to brag about getting the most value out of the least work. Why? The HP X27c is all about stats and dollars, and especially so while it is on sale. With it, you get a full high-definition (1080p) screen, a 1ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync. Connect via DisplayPort or HDMI and even plug in your old school gaming headset via the 3.5 mm audio jack. The HP X27c also comes EyeSafe certified to keep your eyes feeling good after a bit of excess time with the screen. All for under $200 (while this sale lasts). There aren’t a lot of bells and whistles and there are fantastic gaming monitors with better stats, but few will provide the low price that this serviceable gaming monitor provides.

This price also makes the HP X27c one of the most accessible curved gaming monitors you can try. Perhaps more noticeable than boosted refresh rates past 200Hz, the curve allows your peripheral vision to pick up UI elements around the edge of your screen with more detail and clarity.

Related

To grab your new HP X27c, follow the link to HP below. If you do, you’ll find the HP X27c going for $185, which is $75 below its usual sale price of $260. Then, consider making your gaming life even better through our selection of best gaming keyboards, which will provide you even more value for the dollar.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander

John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future holds. His writing has appeared in PopSci, HeadPhonesty, WIRED, and Digital Trends. When not working, he can be found playing board games, drinking too much tea, taking long walks, and attempting to read foreign language books.

This incredible gaming laptop deal ends today — save $650
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you're familiar with gaming laptops, you've probably heard of the ASUS' ROG lineup of PCs, such as the ROG Strix, all of which are high-end gaming laptops. Of course, these tend to be big, flashy, and bulky, so if you're looking for a stealthy yet powerful gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus lineup is the one. In fact, if you want something small and portable, there's a great deal from Best Buy on the Zephyrus G14, bringing it down to $999 from the usual $1,650 it goes for.

Read more
Don’t miss these 5 Dell laptop deals, from just $250
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

Dell laptop deals never disappoint. Whether you're looking for a casual 2-in-1 or a beefy professional machine, there's something for you on Dell's site. We've pulled the best laptop deals on their most popular devices here. This list runs the gamut, so there's something for everybody.
Dell Inspiron 15 -- $530, was $700

As Dell is one of the best laptop brands, even its budget laptops like the Dell Inspiron 15 are worth paying attention to. Here, you get an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That's a pretty basic spec but it runs Windows 11 Home in S Mode and it has an appealing 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow borders. Other useful features include a lift hinge that creates a more ergonomic typing angle while tiny rubber feet and bumpers keep it safe from skidding. For a basic machine, it does the job well for the price.

Read more
Get this HP gaming PC for $500 in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

You may be familiar with the HP Victus lineup from some of HP's better-known products, like the Vitctus 16 laptop, but this budget gaming brand also makes some great budget desktops. For example, you can grab an HP Victus gaming PC from Best Buy for a surprisingly low $500, rather than the $730 it usually retails at. So while that's not the best deal you could get if you know how to build the PC from scratch, it's a reasonable price for a pre-built gaming desktop.

Why you should buy the HP Victus Gaming PC
Probably the first thing you'll want to know about is the GPU, and in the HP Victus, you get a GTX 1650, which, admittedly, is an entry-level card and not that powerful, so don't expect to play most modern AAA games. That said, if you're interested in the major free-to-play games like League of Legends, Apex, or Rocket League, you'll manage to. As a bonus, you'll also have the option to play indie and casual games that don't require a lot of graphics power, such as Stardew Valley, Terraria, etc. All said and done, it won't open the whole gaming world to you, but it will let you dip your toes in if you're a first-timer.

Read more