Usually $390, this HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is discounted to $270

The HP Chromebook x360 13 2-in-1 in laptop mode.
If you can’t decide if you need a laptop or a tablet, check out the laptop deals going on at HP today. You can buy an HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 for just $270 meaning you’re saving $120 off the regular price of $390. It’s the perfect Chromebook for those of us who desire flexibility, and it’s even more appealing while it’s on sale. Here’s what you need to know about it while you consider tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1

As one of the best laptop brands, HP knows how to get the best out of even budget hardware. The HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 might not feature in our look at the best Chromebooks, but it’s still great for the price.

It has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s designed for portability rather than power, and it’s great at that side of things. Its 14-inch HD touchscreen has anti-glare properties and 250 nits of brightness, while micro-edge bezels means it stays as small as possible. A screen-to-body ratio of 81.25% is pretty good for the price while it still squeezes in a HP Wide Vision 720p HD webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. If you need to take a video call on the move, you’re all set here.

The HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 won’t compete with the best laptops but it’s highly adaptable. It has a 360-degree hinge so you can use it as a tablet or in presentation mode, as well as in typical Chromebook form. Thanks to Chrome OS, you can check out the Google Play Store for all your app needs while the HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 works well as a streaming device. It also has a full-size keyboard so it’s easy to type away on. Fast charge support means you can get to 50% battery life in just 45 minutes which is always a convenient feature.

Full of conveniences for someone who wants an inexpensive Chromebook to take around with you, the HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 usually costs $390. Right now, you can buy it from HP for just $270 making it a more tempting proposition. Check it out now before you miss out on the fantastic $120 discount.

