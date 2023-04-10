Laptop deals tend to focus on the average user who doesn’t need anything particularly potent or with a focus on security. Over at HP, there’s the exception — the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition. It’s normally priced at $4,102 but it’s currently down to just $1,999. Sure, that’s not impulse buy territory but that’s still a saving of $2,103 which is huge. However, this laptop won’t be necessary for everyone so let’s take a quick look at who it will best suit.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition

HP is one of the best laptop brands because it knows how to appeal to both regular users as well as power users. The HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation isn’t for your average user. On the surface, it may seem that way. There’s an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch full HD display looks great while there’s a dedicated but lightweight graphics card with the Nvidia RTX A2000, so why the hefty price tag?

That’s because of the addition of Wolf Pro Security. By adding HP Wolf Security, you get supreme peace of mind. It’s HP’s comprehensive PC security that’s aimed at small and medium businesses which is why it’s one of the best laptops for business users. The laptop offers next-gen antivirus with deep learning AI that can detect emerging new threats and stop them from becoming a problem. It also has credential protection so it can block phishing attacks that try to trick you into entering your passwords. Hardware-enforced threat containment helps isolate any problems before they can infect your PC or anything else on the network. Think of it as heavy-duty security protection and you’re not far off.

If you’re in need of one of the best business laptops to keep your company secure, that’s why it’s worth spending the extra on the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition. It’s also built to last with robust military-grade levels of testing, while Windows 11 Pro is installed and ready for all your business needs.

More than just your average laptop, the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition offers industry-leading security feats that make it an essential purchase for anyone who needs to keep their work data secure. It even offers the industry’s first self-healing BIOS so you can truly rely on it. Usually priced at $4,102, it’s down to $1,999 at HP right now. While this won’t suit everyone’s needs, business users will be delighted by the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition.

