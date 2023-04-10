 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This business laptop is $2103 off in HP’s spring sale (seriously)

Jennifer Allen
By
The HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition facing forward on a white background.

Laptop deals tend to focus on the average user who doesn’t need anything particularly potent or with a focus on security. Over at HP, there’s the exception — the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition. It’s normally priced at $4,102 but it’s currently down to just $1,999. Sure, that’s not impulse buy territory but that’s still a saving of $2,103 which is huge. However, this laptop won’t be necessary for everyone so let’s take a quick look at who it will best suit.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition

HP is one of the best laptop brands because it knows how to appeal to both regular users as well as power users. The HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation isn’t for your average user. On the surface, it may seem that way. There’s an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch full HD display looks great while there’s a dedicated but lightweight graphics card with the Nvidia RTX A2000, so why the hefty price tag?

That’s because of the addition of Wolf Pro Security. By adding HP Wolf Security, you get supreme peace of mind. It’s HP’s comprehensive PC security that’s aimed at small and medium businesses which is why it’s one of the best laptops for business users. The laptop offers next-gen antivirus with deep learning AI that can detect emerging new threats and stop them from becoming a problem. It also has credential protection so it can block phishing attacks that try to trick you into entering your passwords. Hardware-enforced threat containment helps isolate any problems before they can infect your PC or anything else on the network. Think of it as heavy-duty security protection and you’re not far off.

Related

If you’re in need of one of the best business laptops to keep your company secure, that’s why it’s worth spending the extra on the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition. It’s also built to last with robust military-grade levels of testing, while Windows 11 Pro is installed and ready for all your business needs.

More than just your average laptop, the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition offers industry-leading security feats that make it an essential purchase for anyone who needs to keep their work data secure. It even offers the industry’s first self-healing BIOS so you can truly rely on it. Usually priced at $4,102, it’s down to $1,999 at HP right now. While this won’t suit everyone’s needs, business users will be delighted by the HP ZBook Power G9 Mobile Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Usually $3349, this Lenovo laptop is down to $1100 today
A designer sits by a desk as she works on a project with the Lenovo ThinkPad 15v next to her.

One of the better laptop deals today is over at Lenovo. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is currently down to $1,100. Lenovo has it listed with an estimated value of $3,349 which is a little on the steep side in reality, as is often the way with Lenovo's way of estimating values (based on a vague list of summarizing prices from other retailers). Despite the fact it's probably not actually a saving of $2,249, this Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is still a great deal for anyone looking for a reliable business laptop. Keen to know more about it? Here's what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Thinkpad T14s Gen 2
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you could need to work productively on the move or from home, with it clearly rivaling some of the best laptops in this price range. The laptop is far more than just the basic specs we all rush to check out though. There's also a 14-inch full HD screen with 300 nits of brightness, an LED backlight and anti-glare properties. Better still is its full HD webcam with dual array microphone along with a privacy shutter. There's a fingerprint reader too for added security, while a backlit keyboard looks great and is practical in low-light situations.

Read more
Best Gaming Laptop Deals: Alienware, Asus, HP, and Lenovo
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gamers should never settle for regular laptop deals, as not all machines are built to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games. The advantages of the best gaming laptops over the best gaming PCs include their portability as you can take them wherever you go, and less clutter due to fewer cables required -- which you can almost completely eliminate if you go for wireless accessories. Gaming laptops come in a wide range of prices with different levels of discounts, and to help you decide what to buy, we've rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can find online.
Today’s best gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 15 --
ASUS TUF A15 --
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 --
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 --
Alienware m17 R5 --
Alienware m15 R7 --
Alienware x17 R2 --

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Save on Dell, Lenovo, HP and more
A woman uses the trackpad of the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Snagging one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals is a great way to get ultimate value for money. You get all the benefits of a laptop along with the convenience of a tablet, but wrapped up neatly in one package so you only have to carry one device around with you. Below, we've picked out all the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you can buy today. While you won't see any MacBook deals or gaming laptop deals here, you will see plenty of devices that will boost your productivity on the move or entertain you while you're enjoying some downtime.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i -- $114, was $189

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals around, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a good option for someone that wants a 2-in-1 laptop without spending much. While it's far from one of the best Chromebooks around, it's a useful tool for taking to class and having some flexible options. There's an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. An 11.6-inch HD screen is basic but is a touch display so you can get more tactile with how you work. There's also a 720p HD webcam for taking calls while the 360-degree hinge means you can easily manipulate the display to use it in presentation mode or as a tablet. Ideally, you'll want to spend more but for the pure basics, this will do the job.

Read more