 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Huge Dell weekend sale sees top laptops available from $350

Albert Bassili
By

If you’ve wanted to pick up a new laptop but haven’t found one at the right price, you’re in luck! Dell is having a massive weekend sale on laptops, on everything from budget to gaming laptops, and we’ve picked out five of the best deals available. But, of course, if nothing on here strikes your fancy, it’s always worth looking at some other great laptop deals and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $350, was $450

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop front-facing and displaying an image of a woman smiling.

If you’re looking for an excellent budget laptop, this Inspiron 15 is well-priced and has some great specs under the hood. For example, it comes with an 11th gen Intel i3-1115G4, an entry-to-mid-level desktop CPU, so it’s always nice to see on a budget laptop. It also means you’ll be able to get your productivity work done without a hitch, making this a great laptop for both school and work. It also comes with 8GBs of DDR4 RAM, which is quite reasonable for a budget laptop, as is the 256GB SSD for storage. The overall build is quite sturdy, and the battery life isn’t too bad, netting you several hours, which is nice given that it runs a 15.6-inch FHD screen.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $550, was $800

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop against a white backdrop.

If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful and versatile, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes with a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU. That means you can throw much more stuff at it, like streaming and complex calculations, without running up against its limits. It’s also pretty unique in that it runs a much superior 16:10 aspect ratio and FHD+ while also being touch-enabled and having a surprisingly great pen experience for one of the nicer 2-in-1 laptops out there. There’s also a substantially larger 512GB SSD inside, which is rare for laptops at this price bracket, and Dell has even thrown in Wi-Fi 6 for a bit of future-proofing, so you won’t need to be feeling the need to upgrade any time soon.

Related

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $850

Dell G15 gaming laptop showing IPS screen differences.

Gaming laptops are an interesting breed because they tend to be about compromises that you find acceptable. Luckily, the G15 is pretty good all around; with an entry-level RTX 3050 under the hood, it should be able to handle most games from the past few years reasonably well, although it will struggle with modern AAAs. That said, it does come with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 120Hz max refresh rate, so there’s a lot of room to play whether you’re more interested in framerate or graphical performance. As for the CPU, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, which is mid-range and won’t bottleneck your GPU while also letting you handle all the productivity work you could want. As for RAM, you get 8GB of DDR5, the fastest on the internet; although it would have been nice if it was 16 GB instead, it’s not a dealbreaker. That said, the battery life isn’t great, and that’s to be expected with a gaming laptop, so be sure to be near an outlet when you plan to game.

Dell XPS 13 — $800, was $850

A side view of a Dell XPS 13 laptop on a white background.

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s answer to the Apple Macbook Air, and we have to say, it certainly manages to stack up. Not only is it incredibly light at 2.59 pounds, but it also runs a powerful mid-range Intel Core i5-1230U, meaning it will easily handle most tasks you throw at it. Its 13.4-inch screen is also quite pretty and runs an FDH+ resolution, and while it’s not touch-enabled, it can hit a blinding 500nit peak brightness. That means you can use it in almost direct sunlight, making it even more portable and versatile than your average laptop. Storage is excellent, too, at 512GBs, and the 8GB of DDR5 RAM is a bit on the lower side for a high-end device, but it’s certainly not the end of the world. We do appreciate that they’ve included Wi-Fi 6, as well as the overall great build and great battery life.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,150, was $1,900

The Dell XPS 15 laptop against a white background.

If the Dell XPS 13 is a bit too small for you, then going for the Dell XPS 15 is a great alternative. In fact, it runs the more powerful Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and somehow manages to fit an RTX 3050 GPU in there. That means you can even get some gaming done while using one of the lightest and most portable laptops around. Even better, the battery life isn’t impacted much when you’re not gaming, so it’s still pretty great for that. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is excellent, and a spacious 512GB SSD to work with, making this one of the best all-around laptops for gaming, work, school, or general day-to-day browsing. It does come with a hefty price tag, but it’s certainly worth it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Flash sale drops the price of these Dell work-from-home laptops
dell business laptops flash sale march 2023 vostro 16 on desk

Dell is always a popular place for laptop deals and today, it has a focus on business laptops that are ideal for anyone working from home or commuting regularly. With plenty of options out there, we've picked out some of our favorite deals. Encompassing different budgets and needs, there's a laptop for every kind of business here. Let's take a look at what to expect.
Dell Latitude 3520 -- $699, was $1,166

The Dell Latitude 3520 is a fairly reliable workhorse of a laptop while still being well-priced. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That makes it a little long in the tooth compared to some other models but it's a robust design as you'd expect from one of the best laptop brands. A 15.6-inch HD screen only offers a 1366 x 768 resolution but that helps keep battery life high with ExpressCharge helping you get to 80% in an hour. Intelligent audio helps enhance audio quality while on calls and there's ExpressConnect which helps you connect to the strongest access points in your office. A numeric keypad rounds off the useful set of features.

Read more
Laptop Deals Under $500: Save on HP, Lenovo, and Dell today
dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

If you've been checking out laptop deals in the hope of finding a cheap laptop, we've got all the best options rounded up here. While they won't all offer exceptional performance, they will give you the benefit of either ChromeOS or Windows 11 in a portable format which means you can type up necessary documents without much hassle. Interested to learn more? Read on while we take you through what's out there.
Lenovo Chromebook 3 -- $105, was $139

Chromebook deals simply don't get cheaper than this Lenovo Chromebook 3. It has some very basic specs but if you simply need a way to get online that offers a standard keyboard, this will do the job. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. A 11.6-inch HD screen at least offers a WLED backlight and there's a 720p HD webcam with a single microphone. It's a good option for anyone who's looking for their child's first Chromebook, or that simply can't afford to pay more.

Read more
Last chance to get the Dell Inspiron 15 for $220
Dell Inspiron 15 on a white background facing the front and featuring an image of two happy people.

If you're looking for the best Dell laptop deals, you better act fast. There have been some fantastic laptop deals at Dell recently, possibly as a spring cleaning sort of event, but the deals are ending earlier tomorrow morning. If you want to grab a super cheap laptop, like this Dell Inspiron 15 for only $220 after an $80 discount, you'll need to do it by 5 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 9. After that, the deal is over.

Now, bear in mind, this laptop is not ideal for gaming or hardware-intensive applications -- like video editing -- but that's okay. It's not meant to be a powerful machine. Instead, it makes for an excellent backup or companion if you already have a computer. Or, if you just use your phone most of the time, you'll benefit from the much larger display here.

Read more