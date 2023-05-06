Huge Dell weekend sale sees top laptops available from $350

If you’ve wanted to pick up a new laptop but haven’t found one at the right price, you’re in luck! Dell is having a massive weekend sale on laptops, on everything from budget to gaming laptops, and we’ve picked out five of the best deals available. But, of course, if nothing on here strikes your fancy, it’s always worth looking at some other great laptop deals and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $350, was $450

If you’re looking for an excellent budget laptop, this Inspiron 15 is well-priced and has some great specs under the hood. For example, it comes with an 11th gen Intel i3-1115G4, an entry-to-mid-level desktop CPU, so it’s always nice to see on a budget laptop. It also means you’ll be able to get your productivity work done without a hitch, making this a great laptop for both school and work. It also comes with 8GBs of DDR4 RAM, which is quite reasonable for a budget laptop, as is the 256GB SSD for storage. The overall build is quite sturdy, and the battery life isn’t too bad, netting you several hours, which is nice given that it runs a 15.6-inch FHD screen.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $550, was $800

If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful and versatile, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes with a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU. That means you can throw much more stuff at it, like streaming and complex calculations, without running up against its limits. It’s also pretty unique in that it runs a much superior 16:10 aspect ratio and FHD+ while also being touch-enabled and having a surprisingly great pen experience for one of the nicer 2-in-1 laptops out there. There’s also a substantially larger 512GB SSD inside, which is rare for laptops at this price bracket, and Dell has even thrown in Wi-Fi 6 for a bit of future-proofing, so you won’t need to be feeling the need to upgrade any time soon.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $850

Gaming laptops are an interesting breed because they tend to be about compromises that you find acceptable. Luckily, the G15 is pretty good all around; with an entry-level RTX 3050 under the hood, it should be able to handle most games from the past few years reasonably well, although it will struggle with modern AAAs. That said, it does come with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 120Hz max refresh rate, so there’s a lot of room to play whether you’re more interested in framerate or graphical performance. As for the CPU, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, which is mid-range and won’t bottleneck your GPU while also letting you handle all the productivity work you could want. As for RAM, you get 8GB of DDR5, the fastest on the internet; although it would have been nice if it was 16 GB instead, it’s not a dealbreaker. That said, the battery life isn’t great, and that’s to be expected with a gaming laptop, so be sure to be near an outlet when you plan to game.

Dell XPS 13 — $800, was $850

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s answer to the Apple Macbook Air, and we have to say, it certainly manages to stack up. Not only is it incredibly light at 2.59 pounds, but it also runs a powerful mid-range Intel Core i5-1230U, meaning it will easily handle most tasks you throw at it. Its 13.4-inch screen is also quite pretty and runs an FDH+ resolution, and while it’s not touch-enabled, it can hit a blinding 500nit peak brightness. That means you can use it in almost direct sunlight, making it even more portable and versatile than your average laptop. Storage is excellent, too, at 512GBs, and the 8GB of DDR5 RAM is a bit on the lower side for a high-end device, but it’s certainly not the end of the world. We do appreciate that they’ve included Wi-Fi 6, as well as the overall great build and great battery life.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,150, was $1,900

If the Dell XPS 13 is a bit too small for you, then going for the Dell XPS 15 is a great alternative. In fact, it runs the more powerful Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and somehow manages to fit an RTX 3050 GPU in there. That means you can even get some gaming done while using one of the lightest and most portable laptops around. Even better, the battery life isn’t impacted much when you’re not gaming, so it’s still pretty great for that. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is excellent, and a spacious 512GB SSD to work with, making this one of the best all-around laptops for gaming, work, school, or general day-to-day browsing. It does come with a hefty price tag, but it’s certainly worth it.

