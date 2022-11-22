 Skip to main content
AMD drops huge price cuts on Ryzen 7000-series processors right now

Nathan Drescher
By

AMD has cut the prices for its Ryzen 7000-series processors by up to $120 in some cases. This discount applies to all four Zen 4 processors on both NewEgg and Amazon, as well as the official AMD store.

The Ryzen 9 7950 was listed at $574, down from $699 a week ago. The Ryzen 9 7900 was $474, down from $549.

AMD Ryzen 7000 processor renders.

Even the excellent midtier Ryzen 7 7700X was down to $349 from $399, a significant $50 price cut that makes this an excellent deal. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 7600X was down $50, from $299 to $249.

Related

Although these price cuts come in time for Black Friday sales, AMD shows these as the “New Low Price.” However, videocardz.com confirmed these price cuts are only for Black Friday.

The Zen 4 SKUs are only a couple of months old. AMD launched the new processors on September 27, 2022, and had them in stores less than a month later. These new chips use the new AM5 socket, which is a zero insertion force socket, so you can simply drop the chip into the socket and close it up.

For anyone building their own PC right now, these prices are hard to beat, particularly for the Ryzen 7 7700X. This eight-core processor cruises at 4.5 GHz and can be boosted up to 5.4 GHz, comparable to Intel’s new 13th-generation i7 but for nearly half the price.

Even the high-end Ryzen 9 7950X is practically a steal at under $600. You get 16 cores that can be boosted up to 5.7 GHz for less than the new Intel i9. AMD’s new Zen 4 architecture is arguably more efficient than Intel’s power-hungry chips.

But this isn’t a red-versus-blue flame war. The point is AMD’s pricing cut makes the Ryzen 7000-series SKU an extremely tempting deal for anyone in the market for a processor right now.

If that is you, now is the time to strike. Don’t forget to grab a case and check out our review of the best graphics cards for your new build.

