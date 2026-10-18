Hugo is fluffy, purple, and ready to steal your next theme park selfie. And oh! Hugo is a robot

A furry purple robot named Hugo could offer a glimpse of how robots may interact with people beyond factories and warehouses. Developed by Cambridge-based startup Dynamic Creatures, Hugo is designed to walk among visitors, wave, dance, give high-fives and hug guests at theme parks, resorts and other entertainment venues.

The company unveiled Hugo in a video showing the character moving around its office and interacting with people. With small horns, a blue nose, oversized hands and a flower tucked into its fur, Hugo looks more like a character from an animated film than a conventional humanoid robot. Beneath that friendly exterior is a robotic platform designed to combine movement with expressive behaviour.

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Dynamic Creatures was founded by former Boston Dynamics strategy chief Marc Theermann and robotics researcher Farbod Farshidian. The startup is also Boston Dynamics’ official partner for entertainment and hospitality, applying robotics technology to experiences built around human interaction rather than industrial tasks.

Hugo combines robotics with an expressive character

Hugo uses 43 actuators, the components that convert power into movement, allowing it to perform gestures and walk on two legs. Its movements combine motion-capture data or animation files with reinforcement learning, a machine-learning technique that helps systems develop behaviours through feedback.

The robot runs on Dynamic Creatures’ SnowJay software platform, which handles perception, behaviour sequencing and switching between different skills. The company is also developing technology intended to connect what Hugo sees and hears with its gestures, posture and facial expressions, helping it respond differently depending on the interaction.

That approach could make Hugo more engaging than traditional animatronic characters, which are often fixed in one place and follow predetermined routines. A mobile character could approach visitors, respond to their reactions and create more personal encounters.

However, there is an important caveat: Hugo is still a prototype. Reporting on its unveiling says the robot is currently operated remotely by a human, rather than being fully autonomous. Dynamic Creatures is working towards more independent operation, but the public demonstration does not establish that Hugo can safely manage every interaction on its own.

Theme parks and hotels could be Hugo’s first home

Dynamic Creatures sees theme parks, hotels, resorts, casinos, museums and retail stores as potential markets for its character robots. The goal is to create machines that can entertain guests and make interactions with robots feel more natural.

The company is planning controlled pilot deployments that could combine remote operation, partial autonomy and puppeteering. Initial trial programmes are expected to begin in early 2027. A leasing option is also being considered, potentially allowing venues to test the characters without purchasing the equipment outright.

Safety will be crucial, particularly when robots are expected to hug children or move through crowded spaces. Navigation, physical interaction and reliable behaviour will need to be demonstrated before these characters can operate widely.

For now, Hugo is a preview of a different kind of robotics: one designed not just to perform a task, but to create a memorable experience. Whether it becomes a familiar sight at theme parks will depend on how safely and consistently it can bring that character to life.