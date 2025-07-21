 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Human wins coding contest … but AI finishes a close second

By
Przemysław Dębiak (right) after winning the coding contest.
Przemysław Dębiak (right) after winning the coding contest. Przemysław Dębiak

“Humanity has prevailed (for now!),” so said Polish programmer Przemysław Dębiak after emerging victorious in a coding contest whose competitors included an advanced AI model created by AI giant OpenAI.

Dębiak, who happens to be a former employee of OpenAI, was showing off his programming skills at the AtCoder World Tour Finals held in Tokyo last week. 

Recommended Videos

The 10-hour session left the Pole, who competed under the name Psyho, feeling “completely exhausted” and “barely alive,” according to a post on X.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

As for the AI model, well, presumably it felt just fine and could’ve carried on without complaint. 

It’s believed to be the first coding contest to have allowed the participation of an AI model, with the technology gaining prominence for its rapidly improving programming smarts.

OpenAI’s AI model participated as part of a special “Humans vs AI” exhibition match conducted within the Heuristic division of the contest. Called OpenAIAHC, the AI model took on 12 top-ranking human programmers — with Dębiak among them — on a 10-hour optimization challenge.

The Polish programmer managed to finish in first place by a margin of just over 9%, with the AI placing second — ahead of all of the other human contestants.

Interestingly, Dębiak said in comments after the contest that it was the AI model’s presence that motivated him to keep going, as he could see during the match-up that he was just ahead of the model, and he very much wanted to keep it that way. Without the AI’s participation, his score would have been “much, much lower,” Dębiak told Business Insider

The AI’s impressive performance is a clear demonstration that advanced AI is making real progress when it comes to edging out the world’s best human programmers in open-ended, creative problem-solving tasks. Indeed, it’s hard to think that it won’t come out on top at next year’s contest … if it’s invited back, that is.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Microsoft considers developing AI models to better control Copilot features
The new Copilot 365 logo.

Microsoft may be on its way to developing AI models independent of its partnership with OpenAI. Over time, the generative AI company, OpenAI, has expanded its influence in the industry, meaning Microsoft has lost its exclusive standing with the brand. Several reports indicate Microsoft is looking to create its own “frontier AI models” so it doesn’t have to depend as much on third-party sources to power its services.

Microsoft and OpenAI have been in a notable partnership since 2021. However, January reports indicated the parties have had collaborative concerns over OpenAI's GPT-4, with Microsoft having said the model was too pricey and didn’t perform to consumer expectations. Meanwhile, OpenAI has been busy with several business ventures, having announced its $500 billion Stargate project, a collaborative effort with the U.S. government to construct AI data centers nationwide. The company also recently secured its latest investment round, led by SoftBank, raising $40 billion, and putting its current valuation at $300 billion, Windows Central noted.

Read more
OpenAI might start watermarking ChatGPT images — but only for free users
OpenAI press image

Everyone has been talking about ChatGPT's new image-generation feature lately, and it seems the excitement isn't over yet. As always, people have been poking around inside the company's apps and this time, they've found mentions of a watermark feature for generated images.

Spotted by X user Tibor Blaho, the line of code image_gen_watermark_for_free seems to suggest that the feature would only slap watermarks on images generated by free users -- giving them yet another incentive to upgrade to a paid subscription.

Read more
OpenAI adjusts AI roadmap for better GPT-5
OpenAI press image

OpenAI is reconfiguring its rollout plan for upcoming AI models. The company’s CEO, Sam Altman shared on social media on Friday that it will delay the launch of its GPT-5 large language model (LLM) in favor of some lighter reasoning models to release first.

The brand will now launch new o3 and o4-mini reasoning models in the coming weeks as an alternative to the GPT-5 launch fans were expecting. In this time, OpenAI will be smoothing out some issues in developing the LLM before a final rollout. The company hasn’t detailed a specific timeline, just indicating that GPT-5 should be available in the coming months.

Read more