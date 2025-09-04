 Skip to main content
This humanoid robot has done the laundry, now watch it do the dishes

A robot butler is on the horizon.

By
The Figure 02 humanoid robot loading a dishwasher.
Figure

Having nailed the laundry — including loading the washer and later folding everything up — the Figure 02 humanoid robot is now taking on the task of loading the dishwasher. And it seems to have nailed that, too.

California-based Figure has just shared a video (below) showing its talented humanoid robot autonomously putting plates, dishes, and drinking glasses into the dishwasher. 

Today we’re unveiling F.02 loading the dishwasher autonomously pic.twitter.com/gVGW7BlAAZ

— Figure (@Figure_robot) September 3, 2025

While humans can usually load a dishwasher free of any calamities, for a humanoid robot the task presents a greater challenge. Oddly shaped breakables have to be handled with great care, and Figure 02 appears to pass with flying colors as it carefully grips each one with its robotic fingers before finding a space in the dishwasher.

To achieve the everyday household task, the humanoid robot is relying on Helix, Figure’s AI-powered Vision Language Action (VLA) model.

“At first glance, loading a dishwasher sounds like a simple task — just pick up each object and place it in the dishwasher,” Figure said in a post about the robot’s latest skill. “But in reality, dishwasher loading bundles together many difficult problems in robotics: dishes often need to be isolated from cluttered stacks, reoriented, or handed off between two arms working in sync; slippery or fragile items demand fingertip-level precision; and dishwasher racks provide only centimeter-scale tolerance for error.”

It adds: “On top of that, every load is different — novel objects, messy starting states, and unexpected collisions mean the system must constantly adapt and recover while maintaining robust performance.”

Figure says that while dishwasher loading, towel folding, and its other skill of sorting packages may appear to involve very different processes, its Helix-powered robot can take on all of these tasks with the same adaptable AI system. 

It says that this particular capability represents “another step toward scalable humanoid intelligence: a single system that can incrementally learn new capabilities with additional data, building toward broader applicability without special-case engineering.” In other words, a robot butler could be closer than we think. First, however, we need to see it do the vacuuming, take out the trash, and perform a spot of light dusting — then we’ll know it’s really making progress.

Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
