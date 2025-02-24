Watch this humanoid robot perform a front flip in world first

It was nearly eight years ago when Boston Dynamics’ bipedal Atlas robot performed its first-ever back flip, dazzling everyone with its incredible balance, agility, and precision.

Now, Shenzhen-based EngineAI Robotics has just presented the first humanoid robot capable of a front flip. You can watch it in the video embedded at the top of this page.

It’s an impressive accomplishment requiring precise balance, advanced visual perception, and accurate landing control, enabled by the perfect deployment of complex mechanical and algorithmic systems.

EngineAI Robotics unveiled its first humanoid robot just four months ago, while the front-flipping one that you see here, called PM01, launched in December. A more refined version of the PM01 robot was shown off last month at the CES 2025 tech show in Las Vegas.

The remarkable design is described by EngineAI as a lightweight, high-dynamic, intelligent robot. Standing at 54.3 inches (138 centimeters) and weighing around 88 pounds (40 kilograms), PM01 can move in a human-like way, seemingly with ease. It also supports extensive hardware and software capabilities, making it ideal for various research applications.

The advanced humanoid robot is even available for purchase, with commercial and educational editions each costing $13,700.

EngineAI is just the latest in a growing number of tech companies making waves in the field of humanoid robots. Fellow Chinese firm Xiaomi, for example, is working on such a machine, while Norway-based 1X has just unveiled its remarkably lifelike Neo Gamma robot, which it wants to deploy as a home helper.

In the U.S., besides Boston Dynamics’ impressive Atlas robot, there’s Tesla’s Optimus, which Tesla chief Elon Musk wants to put on the production line to help build its electric vehicles. There’s also the Figure 02 robot from California-based Figure, while Texas firm Apptronik is continuing to develop its Apollo humanoid robot.