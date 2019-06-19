Digital Trends
Computing

YouTube’s new HD music videos let you relive your youth in vivid detail

Anita George
By
best android q features youtube mobile

You can now watch many of your favorite music videos in vivid HD thanks to YouTube’s latest partnership.

According to a blog post published by the video-sharing site, effective Wednesday, June 19, YouTube users can watch more than 100 “remastered” music videos as a result of a partnership between YouTube and Universal Music Group (UMG). While YouTube is starting the rollout of its new HD music videos with 100 of them, the website also announced that up to 1,000 music videos will be released in the HD format by the end of 2020.

The new HD versions of these music videos are intended to be a replacement for the original SD (standard definition) videos. And so these HD videos are expected to keep the same URL, view counts, and the number of likes as the former SD videos. With the new video upgrades, it’s expected that the viewing experience of these videos should improve, regardless of what kind of screen you are viewing them on.

Users will be able to tell if a music video has been remastered by at least one of two ways: First, remastered music videos should have a #Remastered hashtag just above the video title. Second, the video description should also contain the phrase “REMASTERED IN HD!” It’s also worth noting that users can expect to see new remastered HD music video titles added every week.

As many of the currently remastered videos are for songs that were released decades ago, older users can particularly appreciate the chance to relive and rediscover beloved songs from their youth. So far, YouTube has released HD versions of music videos from many iconic artists, including Tom Petty, Janet Jackson, Billy Idol, Beastie Boys, The Killers, Lionel Richie, No Doubt, Lady Gaga, and Smokey Robinson, just to name a few.

It’s not surprising that YouTube decided to remaster classic music videos. Nostalgia is not just fodder for movie and television reboots. It’s a highly marketable cultural trend that is still going strong and upgrading our favorite music videos seems like a smart way to keep up with a demand for “blast from the past” entertainment.

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for June 2019
Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review
Product Review

Dell's new 2-in-1 Latitude is the best business laptop – if you can afford it

Dell’s Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is the world’s smallest 360-degree convertible with a 14-inch display. It’s made for business users, but consumers with fat wallets will like its features and battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock
hp spectre folio review 11
Computing

Five months later, the HP Spectre Folio is still one of my favorite laptops

After five months of use, we take a look back at the HP Spectre Folio, a laptop with leather construction and unique take on the 2-in-1. What did we find? It really is far more than just a gimmick.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Microsoft Office key
Computing

Microsoft wants to put an ad for Office right on your keyboard

Microsoft could be adding a dedicated Office key to Windows keyboards in the future. Screenshots of a survey sent out regarding the key have surfaced and leave us wondering why Microsoft would want to add such a key?
Posted By Anita George
apple store logo
Deals

Apple drops price cuts on refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones

Apple's online storefront has some decent discounts if you know where to look. Assuming you're okay with buying refurbished, Apple has some pretty solid savings on iPads, MacBooks, Mac Minis, iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
Deals

Dell sale drops up to $895 off Alienware and XPS 13 laptops for grads

If you’re sniffing around for a new PC and are hunting for a deal, Dell has a couple of its best offerings – the mighty Alienware 17 gaming laptop and the super-sleek Dell XPS 13 ultrabook – on sale right now at pretty solid…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Computing

The best webcams you can buy are mostly made by Logitech

Webcams are a bundled feature in most laptops, but if yours doesn't have one or you're video conferencing on a desktop, you might need a standalone webcam. These are the best webcams you can buy.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
The 5 weirdest cryptocurrencies
Computing

Forget Facebook: These are the 5 weirdest cryptocurrencies you can buy today

Though cryptocurrency may sound like a big and serious topic, a few of its implementations are actually fun. From Shiba Inus to feline coins and everything in between, we've rounded up the most eccentric digital coins.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon drops apple ipad pro price
Deals

Amazon deal cuts prices on the latest 11-inch Apple iPad Pro tablets

The Apple iPad Pro has been among our favorite tablets since its initial release in 2018. While Amazon and Samsung offer powerful products, no tablet can touch the iPad Pro's power and productivity. Score yours now on Amazon for just $699.
Posted By William Hank
best laptop stands 2 stand2
Computing

Time for a desk upgrade! These great stands will elevate and protect your laptop

The best laptop stands keep your laptop cool and elevated to a position where it's most comfortable to work. Stands come in many different designs with a number of added features, so here are our favorites.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to install a graphics card installgpu03
Computing

PCI Express 6.0 is coming in 2021, and it’s already overkill

The PCI Special Interests Group began laying out the specifications for its next, next-generation motherboard socket: PCI Express 6.0. It will double bandwidth again and offer some clever efficiency-boosting technologies.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Volkswagen ID pre-production prototype
Cars

Volkswagen says no thanks to outsiders as it develops its own operating system

Volkswagen is taking software development into its own hands instead of joining forces with tech companies. It's assembling a team of more than 5,000 engineers to design an operating system that will equip in all of its cars by 2025.
Posted By Ronan Glon
oculus debuts new vr headset rift s
Computing

Dive into the best VR experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist on it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
best htc vive vr games vacationsimulatorbestvive
Gaming

Take a trip to a new virtual world with one of these awesome HTC Vive games

So you’re considering an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 29 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
episode 154 facebook project libra particpants 1200x675
Computing

What is Libra? Here’s what you need to know about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency

Facebook released a white paper announcing its new cryptocurrency, Libra, which it intends as a way to enable more people around the world to process online payments. Here's how the new blockchain technology works.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi