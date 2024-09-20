 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This USB mic and headset combo is perfect for streaming, and 50% off

By
The HyperX QuadCast S microphone and HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset on a white background.
HyperX

If you’re thinking about diving into the world of streaming, you need one of the best gaming headset deals you can afford. Alongside that, audio is everything when streaming and potentially even more important than the visual quality. Because of that, we’ve spotted an awesome deal which helps you immensely. Right now, at HP you can buy the HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone along with a HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $120 instead of $240. Working out at 50% off, this is the perfect time to buy some high-end equipment for less. If that sounds appealing, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone/HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset bundle

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless features in our look at the best gaming headsets, and while this deal has the wired one, it’s still well worth your time. The headset offers 50mm drivers which reduce distortion by separating bass frequencies from the mids and highs so you get more accurate audio. It also has in-line audio controls on the detachable braided cable so you’re always able to easily adjust the volume, while the over-ear design feels great to wear.

Because it’s wired, it works with any platform that has a 3.5mm port. It also has a detachable noise-cancelling microphone for talking to teammates, but we’d recommend switching over to the bundled microphone any time you’re streaming.

Related

HyperX makes some of the best microphones for streaming, so the HyperX QuadCast is worth checking out. It has a built-in anti-vibration shock mount to make it easier to isolate the mic and suppress the sound of rumbles and bumps that disrupt your audio. It also has a neat gain control for adjusting the mic sensitivity on the fly, and a tap-to-mute sensor too. One other important component is a built-in pop filter so that sounds can be smoothed out, such as pesky percussive noises which can punctuate your speech. It truly makes a difference, and a choice of polar patterns further helps ensure everything sounds just right.

The ideal starter pack for anyone interested in streaming, the HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone/HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset bundle normally costs $240. Right now you can pick up the bundle from HP for just $120, which is a great price for two excellent mid-range options. Check it out now and you can be streaming in superior style very soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Lenovo just chopped $1,500 off this ThinkPad laptop for Labor Day
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 opened and using software.

One of the best laptop deals right now is at Lenovo. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop for $1,711 instead of $3,229. Granted, that huge discount of over $1,500 could be a little too good to be true. After all, Lenovo can be overly generous when it comes to its estimated value system, so maybe temper your expectations with the true price cut. Either way though, $1,711 for this laptop is a great price for anyone keen to be more productive on the move. Here’s what we know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, especially when it comes to business laptops. If you want something that’s robust and also highly competent, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will appeal a ton. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor, a massive 32GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s a little unusual that there’s so much memory but so little storage space, but other than that, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 offers some strong core specs.

Read more
The HP Spectre x360 14 has a $350 price cut today
HP Spectre x360 14 2023 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

We absolutely loved the HP Spectre x360 14 when we reviewed it earlier this year, and it’s enjoying a $350 price cut at HP right now as part of the continuing back to school laptop sales. Normally priced at $1,850, it’s down to $1,500 for a limited time when you buy directly from HP. It’s always good to see a discount on a laptop that we love, making it an easy recommendation to make. For anyone seeking a stylish 2-in-1 laptop that’s also a fantastic price, this is one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in recent times. Have a read below while we break down everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1
As our HP Spectre x360 review explains, we utterly adored it. The model we checked out there is the same one that's on sale so we can confidently stand by that 4.5 out of 5 star review. We only had two criticisms -- that there’s no discrete GPU option and that it’s a bit expensive. The latter is less of an issue now, due to the sale price, but gamers will still need to look elsewhere.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 has a $600 off deal
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

For great gaming laptop deals, it’s always a smart move to see what Dell and Alienware has to offer. Right now, you can buy a powerful Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $600 off bringing, it down to $3,200 from $3,800. That’s still a significant investment, but this is a gaming laptop that will last for a long time and easily run the latest games at ultra performance levels. If you want the ultimate gaming experience while still getting to take your laptop out and about with you, this is your chance. It far surpasses most other high-end laptop deals today. Here’s everything you need to know about the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop has all the gaming hardware you could possibly want. It starts out with a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and then throws in a huge 64GB of memory. Normally, we’re pretty happy to see 32GB of memory on a gaming laptop, so twice that number is fantastic to see. It’s fast DDR5 RAM too. Storage wise, there’s a substantial 2TB of SSD storage, which is just what’s needed in a world where game installs are ballooning in size.

Read more