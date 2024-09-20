This USB mic and headset combo is perfect for streaming, and 50% off

If you’re thinking about diving into the world of streaming, you need one of the best gaming headset deals you can afford. Alongside that, audio is everything when streaming and potentially even more important than the visual quality. Because of that, we’ve spotted an awesome deal which helps you immensely. Right now, at HP you can buy the HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone along with a HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $120 instead of $240. Working out at 50% off, this is the perfect time to buy some high-end equipment for less. If that sounds appealing, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone/HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset bundle

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless features in our look at the best gaming headsets, and while this deal has the wired one, it’s still well worth your time. The headset offers 50mm drivers which reduce distortion by separating bass frequencies from the mids and highs so you get more accurate audio. It also has in-line audio controls on the detachable braided cable so you’re always able to easily adjust the volume, while the over-ear design feels great to wear.

Because it’s wired, it works with any platform that has a 3.5mm port. It also has a detachable noise-cancelling microphone for talking to teammates, but we’d recommend switching over to the bundled microphone any time you’re streaming.

HyperX makes some of the best microphones for streaming, so the HyperX QuadCast is worth checking out. It has a built-in anti-vibration shock mount to make it easier to isolate the mic and suppress the sound of rumbles and bumps that disrupt your audio. It also has a neat gain control for adjusting the mic sensitivity on the fly, and a tap-to-mute sensor too. One other important component is a built-in pop filter so that sounds can be smoothed out, such as pesky percussive noises which can punctuate your speech. It truly makes a difference, and a choice of polar patterns further helps ensure everything sounds just right.

The ideal starter pack for anyone interested in streaming, the HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone/HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset bundle normally costs $240. Right now you can pick up the bundle from HP for just $120, which is a great price for two excellent mid-range options. Check it out now and you can be streaming in superior style very soon.