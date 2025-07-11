 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals
  4. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found the best Prime Day deal on a tablet hidden beyond Amazon

By
Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, stylus, and keyboard.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
Best Prime Day Amazon Deals
Amazon Prime Day
This story is part of the Digital Trends Prime Day 2025 coverage
Updated less than 4 hours ago

A good tablet can take your productivity to the next level, but a boring one will find a niche use and eat dust on a table or couch for most of its time. I love iPads and have been pushing them – as far as I can — to act as my primary computing machine for nearly half a decade now. It has never managed to replace a proper laptop, like a MacBook Air or a Windows machine. 

Why not buy a Windows laptop, you might ask? Well, Windows-powered tablets, especially those Surface devices sold by Microsoft, are pretty expensive. I love the new 12-inch Surface Pro, but at $799, it felt like a steep purchase despite its impressive specifications. 

Recommended Videos

As part of the Prime Day deals fest, its price has dropped by over 15%, bringing it down to just $685. Interestingly, the deal is not available on Amazon, but you will find it live on Walmart. And yeah, it will last just one more day, so you better rush and grab this bargain.

Why is it my top pick? 

Front view of the Microsoft Surface Pro 12 in tablet.
Microsoft

Well, for starters, the 12-inch Surface Pro offers fantastic hardware. Even if you compare it against Android tablets or iPads, the metallic build of the Surface tablet and its kickstand stand out. Plus, the curved sides make it easier to hold as the sharp edges don’t dig into the palm. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

At just 686 grams, it’s also pretty lightweight. On the more practical side of the debate, it comes with two USB-C ports, which means you won’t always have to carry a dongle or hub on you. 

These are full-fledged USB-C ports that support 45W charging and can each handle a 4K monitor, as well. You can’t get that combination even with the most powerful iPads. On a similar note, there’s a dedicated slot at the back that magnetically holds the stylus so that you don’t have to carry it separately.

You also get stereo speakers, support for Windows Hello facial recognition sign-in (just like the iPad Pro), and NFC-based authentication, as well. As far as connectivity goes, the 12-inch Surface Pro offers the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 combo. Overall, you will find it either surpassing your average tablet, or porting laptop conveniences into a slate form factor. 

$684.99 at Best Buy

Let’s talk value  

I’ll start with the obvious. You are getting the full-fledged Windows experience on the 12-inch Surface Pro. Yes, it’s technically Windows on Arm, but you can easily run any desktop app you want or engage in a workflow that you would expect from a tablet. Or a proper mid-range laptop. 

Rear view of the Microsoft Surface Pro 12 in tablet.
Microsoft

The 12-inch Pixel Sense display on this tablet supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a neat perk that you won’t even find on the pricier iPad Air. But what truly sets it apart is how quickly it can turn into a laptop without utterly destroying your wallet. And that can be attributed to two key factors. 

The versatility you get with Windows is far beyond what you can accomplish with iPadOS. Or Android. And it’s nearly impossible to find a Windows tablet in such a small factor, so there’s that. Of course, you would want a keyboard to get the best value out of this tablet, and that’s where the value compounds. 

First, the Surface Keyboard for this 12-inch tablet costs just $149. The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro will set you back by $299 at the very minimum. Second, let’s talk firepower, where the Microsoft Surface tablet again hits above its weight class. 

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch depicted from top and bottom.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

You will find the Snapdragon X Plus inside this tablet, a mid-tier processor from within Qualcomm’s laptop portfolio. This is the same chip that you will find fitted inside pricier machines such as the Surface Laptop, which costs $1,200 on an average day. 

It’s a fairly powerful processor that I’ve tested in at least three laptops, and have been impressed by the snappy performance. Another crucial benefit is the memory situation. On the Surface Pro 12-inch, you get 16GB of RAM, while the competition from Apple will have you spending over twice to go from 8GB to 16GB of RAM. 

Likewise, the 256GB onboard storage isn’t too shabby for a tablet, even though it’s still constrained if you think of it as a proper Windows workhorse. Overall, if you’ve been eyeing a tablet, but wished it could do more, this machine is as good as it gets. At its current asking price, you simply shouldn’t miss this one!

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This is the single best Chromebook deal this Prime Day
A wild cheap Chromebook has appeared!
this is the single best chromebook deal prime day 2020 acer spin 311

In the world of affordable computing, even with Prime Day Deals, it doesn’t get much less expensive, or more practical, than a Chromebook. But right now, we’re seeing the absolute best Chromebook deal available throughout all the Prime Day deals. You can get a 12-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for only $210. That’s
$120 off
its original price of $330. Amazing!

BUY NOW

Read more
Prime day brings $350 discount on this 34-inch Alienware 4K monitor
alienware 34 inch 4k monitor deal prime day 2020

Monitors are easily the most expensive PC peripherals, but if you want to get the best gaming and entertainment experience, then they're worth every penny. Thankfully, the 2020 Prime Day deals have arrived following the sale's summer delay and there are plenty of juicy bargains on offer that are just for the gamers out there -- including, of course, some excellent Prime Day monitor deals that can save you serious money. One of the best of the bunch is this discount on our favorite ultrawide gaming monitor, the 34-inch Alienware AW3420DW, which you can score right now for just $650.

For a long time, gamers who wanted more screen real estate than a standard 16:9 monitor could provide had to resort to setting up multiple displays. That has its advantages along with some notable disadvantages; namely, you can't really get a continuous ultrawide picture due to the image being broken up across several screens with bezels separating the panels. Even with today's super-slim bezels, the result is not a very clean look. Enter ultrawide monitors like the excellent Alienware AW3420DW, which offer a much more streamlined and immersive experience (not to mention one that results in considerably less cable clutter).

Read more
Cheap Batteries: Prime Day brings steep discounts on AA and AAA
best prime day battery deals 2020 batteries flashsale

If you've been waiting to stock up on all sorts of batteries for the holiday season, this Prime Day is your chance. Amazon is having discounts on every kind of battery -- with tons of deals on AA and AAA batteries -- as part of their Prime Day sale. Shop all the batteries you need for your Christmas lights right now and prepare in advance for this year's holiday season. These batteries are at the cheapest price they'll ever be, so don't hold off till Black Friday to purchase them.

Shop Battery Deals

Read more