I tested Gemini Advanced, ChatGPT, and Copilot Pro. Here’s which AI searched best

With AI chatbots now built into search engines, browsers, and even your desktop, it’s easy to assume they all do the same thing. But when it comes to getting useful search results, some outperform the rest.

I wanted to test Gemini Advanced, ChatGPT, and Copilot Pro head-to-head to see which one helps you get answers faster and more accurately. These are the paid versions, all promising live web access, smarter context, and fewer hallucinations.

So, I gave each AI the same set of prompts—from current events to deep-dive research queries—and judged them on five fronts: accuracy, depth, follow-up quality, mistakes, and usability. Here’s how they stacked up.

Test 1: Accuracy and real-time info

To start things off, I asked all three AIs a current events question that needed real-time knowledge, not just general facts. I asked: “Who won the latest NBA playoff game?” Gemini Advanced only showed me a scoreboard with the teams and the final scores, with no extra context, highlights, or player stats. It also pulled scores from May 10 – two days earlier than expected – which is a bit outdated for a real-time query.

ChatGPT Plus gave me a more detailed answer with extra data, such as the Timberwolves taking a 3-1 series lead over the Warriors. It also mentioned how Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards combined for 61 points—Randle with 31 and Edwards with 30. It also included source links under each paragraph (that worked when testing this), making it easy to double-check the info. I also liked that when the cursor hovered over the source link, it would highlight the text it got from that source. My only complaint? It buried the answer under too many details. A quick summary up top would’ve helped.

On the other hand, Copilot Pro gave me a more concise answer from the get-go and asked if I wanted additional information. I have to give this round to Copilot Pro—it nailed the direct answer and even offered a follow-up.

Test 2: Depth of response

For the second test, I asked a broader question that required more than just a quick fact: How can I create a strong password? Gemini Advanced gave me more tips than ChatGPT and provided source links below each tip for easy double-checking. It also used longer sentences, which made the whole response feel more readable without too much scrolling, unlike ChatGPT, which gave fewer tips and didn’t include any source links. However, it did ask if the conversation was helpful, something Gemini didn’t do.

Copilot Pro also gave less information and no source links. Still, it did show a few relevant follow-up questions, such as: Why is a strong password important for security? Can you give me an example of a strong password? How does a password manager keep my information safe? I also found the emojis alongside each tip were a fun touch.

Test 3: Follow-up flexibility

For this test, I asked each AI a follow-up question after its original response, something that built on the conversation naturally. I wanted to see how well it handled context and whether it actually understood what I was asking. I followed up with, “Can you explain why using personal information in passwords is bad?”

ChatGPT gave me three main points, a couple of extra security tips to follow, plus a bottom-line summary that wrapped it all up. Copilot Pro gave me three tips and a few sentences on how to stay safe. Gemini, however, was the only one that didn’t include specific safety tips at the end. It gave a few more reasons why using personal info is bad and added a bit more information.

I must admit that Copilot Pro and ChatGPT took this prize and gave Gemini something to improve on. This time, none of the three included source links, which felt like a missed opportunity.

Test 4: Mistakes and hallucinations

One of the biggest risks with any AI assistant is its tendency to say things that aren’t true confidently. They hallucinate and say things that are sometimes funny and other times alarming. So, I gave each chatbot a few fact-based prompts to see how accurate they were and whether they flagged uncertainties, something they all passed with flying colors.

I started with a simple one and asked when Microsoft was founded, and Gemini Advanced answered with a one-liner: “Microsoft was founded in 1975.” ChatGPT, on the other hand, went into a bit more detail, saying, “Microsoft was founded on April 4, 1975, by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.” Copilot Pro gave a longer answer: “Microsoft was founded on April 4, 1975, by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. It started as a small software company, but it quickly grew into one of the world’s largest and most influential tech companies. Quite the success story, right?” I like how Copilot struck a balance, giving me enough context without overwhelming me and even suggesting three clickable follow-up questions. I have to admit that the answer I liked best was from Copilot Pro.

Next, I asked all three AI assistants,” Which is the best AI assistant available?” Gemini gave a solid overview of the top AI assistants, including a quick rundown of what each can do. It even added a section called “Other notable AI assistants” with less popular options.

What I really liked, though, was the part where it explained which assistant might be the better pick, like choosing Gemini if you prioritize certain features, or going with ChatGPT or Copilot Pro if you rely more on other things. That side-by-side comparison is actually helpful.

ChatGPT said there is no single best option, depending on why you need it. Copilot Pro said several options are available, each with specific strengths.

Test 5: Usability and interface experience

A great AI answer is only half the story; the other half is how easy it is to read the information it gives you. So, I spent time using each AI assistant’s interface to see how smooth, intuitive, and helpful the overall experience felt.

Copilot Pro stood out by giving me just enough information to answer my question clearly, without overwhelming me or leaving me confused about what it meant. I also like how it blends into Microsoft Edge and Windows 11 since it results in fewer mouse movements to open it. It was also good to see those relevant follow-up questions that saved me from typing out the question.

If there’s one area where Copilot Pro fell short, it was with shopping links. It provided them, but only after asking twice. And, in some cases, the link led to the wrong places. I also found the main Copilot page a little too cluttered, with buttons and suggestions all squeezed together. I get that it’s trying to be helpful, but sometimes less is more.

Gemini Advanced heavily relies on the Google ecosystem. The side panel works well across Gmail, Drive, and Docs, and it’s handy for pulling in context from whatever you’re working on. Visually, it looks clean and modern, with a color scheme that gives it a polished, almost elegant feel.

I also liked how Gemini gives more detailed responses than the others. That’s great if you’re looking for depth, though if you prefer shorter replies, you can ask it to simplify things. It handled product searches well when I asked it to provide links.

ChatGPT keeps things minimal but in a good way. The interface is clean and easy to navigate, and I liked that the input box is at the top of the screen, which feels more natural to use. However, when I tried using it to find links for products, it struggled. Some responses didn’t include links at all, and when they did, they weren’t always clickable or useful.

Final thoughts

After testing all three assistants across different scenarios, one thing became clear: no single AI does everything perfectly. Each one has strengths and quirks that make it better suited for certain tasks or users.

ChatGPT is still the most consistent when it comes to natural, well-written responses. It’s easy to use, but it would be nice if it fixed the link issue mentioned earlier. Gemini Advanced gives you the most information upfront, sometimes too much, but its integration with Google tools is a real advantage when you want to add more files to your search.

Copilot Pro is the one I’d be least likely to stick with, even though I liked how it handled response length and follow-up suggestions. But the cluttered interface and unreliable links made it harder to trust on a daily basis—and for me, that’s a deal-breaker. At the end of the day, the best AI chatbots really depends on what you value the most: clarity, depth, or usability.