iBuyPower Memorial Day sale: Access huge savings on gaming PCs with this code

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and iBuyPower is celebrating it with lowered prices for its wide range of gaming PCs. From now until May 26, you can enjoy discounts for the brand’s pre-built (RDY) and custom gaming desktops by using the coupon code MEMORIAL during the checkout process. You’ll get $50 off for purchases over $999, $100 off for purchases over $1,999, $200 off for purchases over $2,999, and $300 off for purchases over $3,999.

The coupon code during the iBuyPower Memorial Day Mega-Sale will further reduce any promotional prices, so here’s your chance at huge savings. Feel free to take a look at all the available offers, but we’ve also rounded up our favorite gaming PC deals from iBuyPower below if you want any recommendations. Either way, you better hurry — there’s a lot of time left on these discounts, but stocks of the gaming desktop that you’ve got your eyes on may not last until the sale’s last minute.

iBuyPower RDY Slate 9MP R01 — $1,799 $2,099 14% off

The iBuyPower RDY Slate 9MP R01, which is on sale with a 14% discount for savings of $300, is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM for the ability to play the best PC games without any issues. The gaming desktop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, and it features a stylish chassis with transparent sides and RGB lighting.

iBuyPower RDY Element 9 R02 — $2,049 $2,299 11% off

The iBuyPower RDY Element 9 R02 will capture your attention with its tempered glass panels and unique corner power button, but it’s more than just a pretty gaming PC. It’s also a powerhouse with the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. It’s also got a 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, and you can get it with an 11% discount that’s equivalent to $250 in savings.

iBuyPower RDY Y70 R05 — $3,099 $3,349 7% off

You should go for the iBuyPower RDY Y70 R05 if you want a gaming PC that will have no trouble handling even the most demanding titles among the upcoming PC games. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, alongside a 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box. The gaming desktop will be yours with a $250 discount, or 7% off its original price.