This gaming PC with an RTX 4060 is on sale for $1,000 today

Best Buy often has some great gaming PC deals, with one highlight available today: Right now, you can buy the iBuyPower Trace 7 gaming PC for $1,000 instead of $1,300. The PC includes the RTX 4060 GPU, so it’s ideal for mid-range gaming. It even comes with a keyboard and mouse, so you only need to make sure you have a screen to add to it. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC for less, here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the iBuyPower Trace 7

You won’t see anything from iBuyPower in our look at the best gaming PCs, but don’t let that discourage you. This is still a good option for those on a budget. This particular model has great hardware for the price. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU teamed up with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. More pivotal for a gaming PC is its graphics card: a GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM.

Those are all the core specs you could need for some quality mid-range gaming. It’s also contained within a great looking case. The iBuyPower Trace 7 has a side window so you can easily see all your components as they work away. iBuyPower has designed it so it looks stylish, and great cable management keeps things looking good. It also has RGB fans installed along with a tower air fan, so cooling is great but also looks good too.

All iBuyPower PCs are hand assembled, so you’re in safe hands, and the iBuyPower Trace 7 also comes with a mouse and keyboard. While you probably want to upgrade those to the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming mice, it’s still a useful starting point while you figure out what setup you like. Just remember to add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set. Don’t worry about spending too much, but do check out the full HD or 1440p models.

Usually $1,300, the iBuyPower Trace 7 is currently down to $1,000 at Best Buy, which is a pretty good price for a mid-range gaming PC. The $300 discount won’t be around forever, so if it sounds good to you, check it out now before you miss out.