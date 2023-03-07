 Skip to main content
Perfect for browsing and school, this Lenovo laptop is $235 today

Briley Kenney
By

Even while perusing some of the best laptop deals, and there are numerous options out there, it can be difficult to find an option that’s affordable and versatile at the same time. Laptops are excellent for schoolwork and productivity tasks — like typing out a long document or email — but the best ones are also great for streaming media, playing some casual games, browsing social networks, and beyond. There isn’t any one thing in particular, you might want to do, which again, can make choosing one quite difficult.

Well, that might change when you feast your eyes on one of the best Lenovo laptop deals we’ve spotted for the week. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal, for the 15-inch AMD version, drops the price down to $235 total. which is an incredibly low and budget-friendly price tag. Normally $400, you’re saving $165 on this deal, but most importantly it’s a super versatile laptop perfect for students, casual web browsers, and beyond. Grab that deal below, or keep reading to learn more about the IdeaPad 1 on offer.

Why You Should Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal includes the 15-inch AMD version with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radon 610M graphics, and 4GB of LPDDR5 RAM. By the way, DDR5 RAM is the fastest on the market currently, offering great performance for the price range it’s in. The 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare non-touch display offers a decent amount of screen real estate to browse websites, watch media and content, and much more. Plus, you get Windows 11 Home for a full desktop experience on the go. While it is in Windows S Mode, you can easily turn it off.

Above all, this versatile laptop offers everything a student, or even a professional, might need. From the HD (720p) webcam for video calls and conferences to the all-day battery life that will get you from home to school, or work, and back, you’re well-equipped to take on your day. The FHD display pairs nicely with the rich audio, delivered through stereo Dolby Audio speakers. So, when you’re watching your favorite online streaming content — whether through Netflix or HBO GO — you’ll get exceptional video, audio, and an enjoyable experience all around.

Ports include a built-in SD card reader, HDMI for connections to TVs and monitors, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, and a headphone and mic combo port for headsets. All of the above is packed into a super thin and manageable frame, as well, which makes carrying the IdeaPad 1 around a cinch.

The current Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal on offer drops the price by $165, down to $235 total which is a perfect price range for students and casual computers. Normally, you’d pay $400 which makes this promotion one heck of a deal you don’t want to miss. It’s only available for a limited time, however, so if you’re interested, even a little, take advantage of the discount while you can.

