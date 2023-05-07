 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss the chance to get this 15-inch Lenovo laptop for $200

Albert Bassili
By
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

If you need something basic to get online, do meetings, and do some work here and there, then a budget laptop is a great option. Take the IdeaPad 1 from Lenovo; not only is it going for $200, rather than the usual $330, but it has a big screen and a 1MP camera for you to work with.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

One thing that the IdeaPad 1 has going for it is the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, a reasonably powerful mobile processor roughly equivalent to a 6th or 7th-generation Intel i5 CPU, so it’s quite powerful. If you aren’t familiar with either company’s CPUs, suffice it to say that the Athlon Silver is great and will easily handle all the productivity tasks you can throw at it and even handle a bit of streaming as well. Luckily you get an impressive 15.6-inch screen that can handle 220 nits of peak brightness, which isn’t too bad for a budget laptop. That said, it only runs on HD resolution, so it’s not the best if you plan to stream a lot of Netflix or Disney+ on your off time.

As for the RAM, it is admittedly on the low end at 4GBs, but the IdeaPad 1 runs Windows 11 on S mode, so it doesn’t eat up as much RAM as it would on the default mode. As for storage, you get 128GBs to work with, which sadly can’t be upgraded internally, but at least you can grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. As for the overall build, it’s pretty good, at least for a budget laptop, and the battery life should last you several hours, especially if you don’t crank the brightness up too high.

Related

All in all, the IdeaPad 1 is an excellent budget laptop that is hard to beat at the $200 price tag that Lenovo has on its site. Of course, if you want something with a little bit more power behind it, there are some other great laptop deals you can take advantage of. Alternatively, if you’re willing to eschew Windows, you could always go with one of these Chromebook deals instead since they tend to be cheaper and will give you a better experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Flash deal knocks $220 off this popular HP 2-in-1 laptop
hp pavilion family refreshed intel amd cpu x360 2018

There's a lot of benefits to owning a 2-in-1 laptop, and if you want to enjoy them, you can purchase the HP Pavilion x360. It's one of the most popular devices in the category, and it's currently on sale from HP with a $220 discount that brings its price down to $480 from its original price of $700. HP may remove the offer at any moment though, so before that happens, you'll want to complete your purchase of the versatile device.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360
The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the convertible category, according to our laptop buying guide. This means that the device can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the display all the way back, which is possible through the 360-degree hinges that connect its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body. There's also the option to change into tent mode for delivering presentations and media mode for watching streaming content without seeing the keyboard as a distraction.

Read more
This 17-inch laptop is down to $300 in HP’s 72-hour flash sale
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Shoppers who want to replace their current laptop with a device featuring a larger screen should consider the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z especially since it's part of HP's 72-hour flash sale. From its original price of $500, it's down to a more affordable $300 following a $200 discount. If you find the offer tempting, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately because stocks are expected to go quickly.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z
While the HP Laptop 17z won't be blowing away the best laptops in terms of performance, it's more than enough to handle everyday functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It's also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. There's ample space for your files on the device's 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on.

Read more
This deal gets you a year of McAfee Antivirus for $15
Woman shopping online and protected by McAfee Total Protection.

After choosing one of the many fantastic desktop computer deals or laptop deals, it's highly recommended that you install antivirus software as soon as your brand new machine arrives. If you've spent most of your budget on the hardware, don't worry because there are offers like Dell's $35 discount for one year of McAfee Antivirus. You'll only have to pay $15 for the software instead of its original price of $50, and it will be sent to your email within 8 hours after purchase. It's unclear how long this deal will last though, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you're interested.

Why you should buy McAfee Antivirus
While the best free antivirus software is already sufficient for certain users, they are missing critical features that are offered by premium options like McAfee Antivirus. We've included it in our list of the best antivirus software as it's been able to keep up with the times, even as the longest-running name in the business. It will provide complete protection for your Windows 11, Windows 10, or Windows 8.1 system as the software is continuously updated with the latest threats, and malicious traffic won't be able to gain access to your home network because of McAfee's firewall.

Read more