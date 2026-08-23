In China, AI has reached dumpling shops where you also get to feed on compute tokens

Imagine you visit a dumpling shop to indulge in a plate of piping-hot savory goodness. And as you queue up, you are given access to compute tokens for AI interactions and to an agentic system that recommends delicacies and helps visitors explore the menu in an interactive fashion. That’s exactly what a viral dumpling shop in China’s national capital is serving.

The unexpected pairing of AI agents with dumplings is not surprising, at least for the Chinese market.

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It’s not just the corporate race, where companies are offering frontier AI models at a fraction of the cost compared to American products such as ChatGPT and Gemini. Earlier this year, as the OpenClaw frenzy gripped the internet, China was operating on a whole other level with AI agents. Even people in their 50s and 60s lined up outside booths to get the agentic system installed on their phones, and local administrations in China even started offering subsidies for OpenClaw projects.

A dumpling restaurant in Beijing now gives you AI compute with your meal.



Finish your dumplings, report your table number at the counter, and claim free tokens for your AI agent.



The card on every table reads: “You’re full. Now feed your agent some compute.”



This is Jingu… pic.twitter.com/HhavocDtUt — Poe Zhao (@poezhao0605) August 5, 2026

Some AI tokens with my dumplings, please!

But as the saying goes, a technology can truly claim to have reached mass-market or universal adoption if it has reached the lowest strata of social interactions. In China, the mania is apparently reaching pretty close to the home (and belly) of the target audience. How about a dumpling shop?

The outlet, which goes by the name Jinguyuan, was started by 41-year-old Li Bo, according to Rest of World. Interestingly, Li graduated with a degree in telecommunications engineering at the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, but instead of finding a career anchored to his academic qualifications, he tried his hand at the food business.

At his dumpling outlet, customers receive coupons for AI usage tokens worth $1.50, which they can use to interact with AI models. Additionally, Li built an AI-coded website to track the queues at two other branches of his outlet.

Broadly, the rapid adoption of AI in China has been quite a spectacle. In June, the Chinese government killed over 12,000 university degrees and replaced them with new courses that focus on AI and robotics. Chinese AI companies are hiring talent straight from the high school pool, and the government is also pushing for AI education at all school levels.