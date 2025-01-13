 Skip to main content
Keep your personal information private with Incogni and save 55% now

By
Good Deal Keep your private info safe with Incogni.
Incogni

A lot of your personal information is stored online n one place or another. Or, as the case may be, in data conglomerates (aka “data brokers”) that specialize in collecting financial, health, relationship, and other types of data about you and others. One of the best ways to defend against this data collection is to take a proactive stance, opting out whenever possible and asking to be removed as much as possible. An easy way to do this is to use Incogni, a service dedicated to removing your personal info from the internet. Right now you can get this service for 55% off of an annual plan if you use the code DIGITALDEAL when you check out. That brings the cost to $81 from $180, and saves you $99 for the year. Tap the button below to check it out yourself, or keep reading to see what makes Incogni special.

Use Incogni to keep your private info private

Access to your private info is like an onion, it has layers. (Speaking of onions, check out the best VPNs for more ways to stay secure online.) The first layer is those so-called “people search sites” that give out your address and phone number, like a sort of digital phone book. When you sign up for Incogni these are the first sites you’ll see lose your info. This can do everything from reducing spam calls to keeping your home’s location a bit more private.

And this outer layer is where many services stop. However, Incogni goes for the deeper stuff, too. The next layer targets other types of data brokers, including the ones that you can’t easily access from a name search. We’re talking about the ones that hold onto health information, relationship status, and your private interests. In other words, stuff that you might not want put out into the world via a data leak. Incogni will also go the extra mile by repeatedly contacting these sites for you so you don’t reappear, negotiate with the sites on your behalf, and just generally automate the process for you.

This means that the most proactive you have to be about your digital data with Incogni is upon startup. Remember, if you start using Incogni now you can get it for a year at 55% off with code DIGITALDEAL. This drops the price from $180 to just $81, saving you $99. Just tap the button below and follow the sign up instructions to get started. Then, go check out the top tech of CES this year, that you’ll be able to put in your now more private home.

