The last major game of 2024 is going to wreck your PC

We’re getting close to the end of 2024, but there’s one more major game release in the pipeline — Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Unfortunately for a lot of PC players, the system requirements might be too steep, even if your rig is packing one of the best graphics cards.

You can see the list of requirements below, and there’s a lot to dig into. For starters, this is the first time I’ve ever seen the RTX 4090 listed in system requirements. There’s no doubt that the RTX 4090 is the cream of the crop for gaming performance, but it’s so powerful that even demanding games like Alan Wake 2 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard don’t need to recommend it. Here, you’ll need the RTX 4090 to max everything out at 4K.

The highest list of recommendations is actually interesting to look at. Not only do you need a flagship CPU like the Core i9-13900K — the CPU names are wrong in the official table — and an RTX 4090 for this tier, you’ll also need to use DLSS 3 with frame generation and upscaling set to Performance mode, and that’s just to achieve 60 frames per second (fps).

Recommended Videos

Lower down the stack, things are still very demanding. For the base Recommended specs, you’ll need the RTX 3080 Ti to achieve 60 fps at 1440p. It may be a generation old, but the RTX 3080 Ti is a $1,200 graphics card. The newer, and much less expensive, RX 7700 XT apparently meets the mark, too. However, the RTX 3080 Ti is significantly more powerful than the RX 7700 XT. It doesn’t seem to be raw GPU that’s a concern here — it’s the fact that the RTX 3080 Ti comes with 12GB of VRAM.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

The minimum specs aren’t too bad, though it’s worth pointing out that each of the graphics recommendations come with at least 8GB of VRAM. The minimum tier also uses the Low graphics preset at 1080p, which is a resolution where upscaling tools like DLSS and FSR struggle. Based on this list of recommended specs, it looks like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will run into issues on 8GB graphics cards. Every tier except the minimum tier is using a GPU with more than 8GB of VRAM.

It’s possible these specs are playing things safe. We saw that previously with Alan Wake 2, which was actually capable of running on a decent range of hardware. I’m not holding out hope, though. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks very demanding, so you might need to look into a PC upgrade if you want to play the game in its full glory.