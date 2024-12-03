 Skip to main content
The last major game of 2024 is going to wreck your PC

Indiana Jones drags a Nazi down a staircase with his whip in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

We’re getting close to the end of 2024, but there’s one more major game release in the pipeline — Indiana Jones and the Great CircleUnfortunately for a lot of PC players, the system requirements might be too steep, even if your rig is packing one of the best graphics cards.

You can see the list of requirements below, and there’s a lot to dig into. For starters, this is the first time I’ve ever seen the RTX 4090 listed in system requirements. There’s no doubt that the RTX 4090 is the cream of the crop for gaming performance, but it’s so powerful that even demanding games like Alan Wake 2 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard don’t need to recommend it. Here, you’ll need the RTX 4090 to max everything out at 4K.

System requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
MachineGames

The highest list of recommendations is actually interesting to look at. Not only do you need a flagship CPU like the Core i9-13900K — the CPU names are wrong in the official table — and an RTX 4090 for this tier, you’ll also need to use DLSS 3 with frame generation and upscaling set to Performance mode, and that’s just to achieve 60 frames per second (fps).

Lower down the stack, things are still very demanding. For the base Recommended specs, you’ll need the RTX 3080 Ti to achieve 60 fps at 1440p. It may be a generation old, but the RTX 3080 Ti is a $1,200 graphics card. The newer, and much less expensive, RX 7700 XT apparently meets the mark, too. However, the RTX 3080 Ti is significantly more powerful than the RX 7700 XT. It doesn’t seem to be raw GPU that’s a concern here — it’s the fact that the RTX 3080 Ti comes with 12GB of VRAM.

The minimum specs aren’t too bad, though it’s worth pointing out that each of the graphics recommendations come with at least 8GB of VRAM. The minimum tier also uses the Low graphics preset at 1080p, which is a resolution where upscaling tools like DLSS and FSR struggle. Based on this list of recommended specs, it looks like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will run into issues on 8GB graphics cards. Every tier except the minimum tier is using a GPU with more than 8GB of VRAM.

It’s possible these specs are playing things safe. We saw that previously with Alan Wake 2, which was actually capable of running on a decent range of hardware. I’m not holding out hope, though. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks very demanding, so you might need to look into a PC upgrade if you want to play the game in its full glory.

EmuDeck is slowly taking over my PC gaming setup
EmuDeck running on a Windows PC.

I was once like you. I thought EmuDeck was just a quick and easy way to set up emulators on my Steam Deck, and despite using it for years, I never thought more of it than that. But slowly over the past few months, EmuDeck has become one of the most essential apps I have installed on my gaming PC.

EmuDeck showed up on the scene in 2022, originally built as a "collection of scripts that allows you to autoconfigure your Steam Deck" for emulation. It will install your emulators, configure them, create directories for your games, and hook into apps like Steam ROM Manager so you can see all of your emulated games in your Steam Deck library. It's been an essential tool for retro and emulation enthusiasts since release, but EmuDeck has grown into something much more powerful -- and it's not slowing down.
Always humble beginnings

Read more
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 needs 64GB of RAM for ‘ideal’ specs
A cockpit view in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is just a couple of months away from release, and developer Asobo Studio has released the system requirements for the game. For the most part, there isn't much to talk about. The game can scale down to an aging GTX 970 and up to a recent RTX 4080, but one requirement has players scratching their heads -- 64GB of RAM to meet the "ideal" system requirements.

That's an unheard of amount of memory for a game, even in 2024. For some context, I have a PC packing an RTX 4090 and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is just about the most powerful gaming PC you can buy right now. Even with all of that hardware, I still only have 32GB of RAM. Why would you need more? Even the most demanding games can never hope to saturate 32GB of RAM, and there's a strong argument that 16GB is enough for most titles. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is changing that narrative.

Read more
I tried to settle the dumbest debate in PC gaming
settling borderless and fullscreen debate dt respec vs

Borderless or fullscreen? It's a question every PC gamer has run up against, either out of curiosity or from friends trying to get the best settings for their PC games. Following surface-level advice, such as what we lay out in our no-frills guide on borderless versus fullscreen gaming, will set you on the right path. Borderless is more convenient, but it might lead to a performance drop in some games. In theory, that's all you need to know. But the question that's plagued my existence still rings: Why? 

If you dig around online, you'll get wildly different advice about whether borderless or fullscreen is better for your performance. Some say there's no difference. Others claim huge improvements with fullscreen mode in games like PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds. More still say you'll get better performance with borderless in a game like Fallout 4. You don't need to follow this advice, and you probably shouldn't on a more universal basis, but why are there so many different claims about what should be one of the simplest settings in a graphics menu?

Read more