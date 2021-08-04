  1. Computing
Why this Dell Inspiron laptop deal is perfect for back-to-school

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop featured.

While shopping for a new laptop for back-to-school season, you want to hone in on systems that strike a balance between power and portability, but all for an affordable price. The best Dell laptop deals offer precisely that, some more than others.

One great example is the deal the company is offering on its new Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which drops $219 off the normal price. It’s the perfect system for students, especially since you can get the laptop for $350 with free express delivery. Availability is limited though, so hurry if you want one!

Why the Inspiron 15 3000 is perfect for back-to-school

Weighing just 3.82 pounds, the Inspiron 15 3000 is sleek, lightweight, and responsive — everything you need from a school-ready computer. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare LED display has narrow bezels and runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Under the hood is an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor with 6MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.1GHz. Alongside that is 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Students also get a 128GB M.2 solid-state drive, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a bevy of ports including an SD card slot. A 720P HD webcam with a single-integrated microphone rests in the top bezel, making it easy to participate in remote classes and Zoom calls.

It comes with Windows 10 Home in S-mode, which you can turn off. However, you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it releases and this laptop is compatible. With everything that it offers, it should come as no surprise that the Inspiron 15 3000 made it onto our list of the best Dell laptops for 2021. Notably, it includes the latest Intel processors, so you can take advantage of the performance boost they offer, without paying a higher price.

Dell is offering the New Inspiron 15 3000 right now for $350, which is $219 off the normal price of $569. That also includes free shipping and express delivery, which means you can have your new computer, on your doorstep, in just a couple of days. Availability is limited, and when the stock is gone the deal will be over, so act soon. The sale price isn’t guaranteed until you complete your order, even if you leave the laptop in your shopping cart.

More back-to-school laptop deals available now

For those interested in more back-to-school laptop deals, we rounded up all of the best offers. You can check those out below.

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$180 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,004 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now
Use eCoupon: THINKAUG

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

$1,699 $2,199
Load up for productivity and entertainment with this Microsoft Surface Laptop powerhouse. 8th generation Intel Core CPU, 16 GB Ram, and 512 GB of storage plus an all-day battery do the job.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
