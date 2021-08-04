Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

While shopping for a new laptop for back-to-school season, you want to hone in on systems that strike a balance between power and portability, but all for an affordable price. The best Dell laptop deals offer precisely that, some more than others.

One great example is the deal the company is offering on its new Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which drops $219 off the normal price. It’s the perfect system for students, especially since you can get the laptop for $350 with free express delivery. Availability is limited though, so hurry if you want one!

Why the Inspiron 15 3000 is perfect for back-to-school

Weighing just 3.82 pounds, the Inspiron 15 3000 is sleek, lightweight, and responsive — everything you need from a school-ready computer. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare LED display has narrow bezels and runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Under the hood is an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor with 6MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.1GHz. Alongside that is 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Students also get a 128GB M.2 solid-state drive, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a bevy of ports including an SD card slot. A 720P HD webcam with a single-integrated microphone rests in the top bezel, making it easy to participate in remote classes and Zoom calls.

It comes with Windows 10 Home in S-mode, which you can turn off. However, you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it releases and this laptop is compatible. With everything that it offers, it should come as no surprise that the Inspiron 15 3000 made it onto our list of the best Dell laptops for 2021. Notably, it includes the latest Intel processors, so you can take advantage of the performance boost they offer, without paying a higher price.

Dell is offering the New Inspiron 15 3000 right now for $350, which is $219 off the normal price of $569. That also includes free shipping and express delivery, which means you can have your new computer, on your doorstep, in just a couple of days. Availability is limited, and when the stock is gone the deal will be over, so act soon. The sale price isn’t guaranteed until you complete your order, even if you leave the laptop in your shopping cart.

More back-to-school laptop deals available now

For those interested in more back-to-school laptop deals, we rounded up all of the best offers. You can check those out below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations