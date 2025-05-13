 Skip to main content
Intel and AMD are already working on their next-gen GPUs, source code reveals

By
The Intel Arc B570 sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Intel’s and AMD’s best graphics cards are still fresh off the press, but both companies are already hard at work on their next-gen GPUs … or, in some cases, next-next gen. Recently, leakers spotted references to upcoming GPU architectures in both AMD and Intel code updates, showing that the development is well underway.

Let’s start with AMD. The company has only just recently launched the excellent RX 9070 XT and RX 9070, and the RX 9060 XT is said to follow shortly, with a rumored announcement coming up soon at Computex. This generation is highly unlikely (and by highly unlikely I mean nearly impossible at this point) to deliver any more high-end products, but we might see other models of RDNA 4 making an appearance. The RX 9070 GRE could see a global release at some point, and the RX 9060 non-XT is almost a given.

🧐 pic.twitter.com/bmXfXjoQvr

— Kepler (@Kepler_L2) May 13, 2025

Once RDNA 4 is wrapped up, we’re going to be waiting for RDNA 5, also referred to as UDNA or NAVI 5, which is presumably known as GFX13 (as RDNA 4 was known as GFX12). As spotted by Kepler_L2 on X (Twitter) and first shared by VideoCardz, GFX13 just made what could be its first appearance in AMD patch code. The more interesting tidbit is the “ENABLE_WAVEGROUP” definition, which is new to RDNA. When prompted about it, Kepler_L2 responded: “I think it’s related to SWC (Streaming Wave Coalescer /pseudo out-of-order execution). Each SIMD takes multiple wave32/wave64 (a wavegroup) as inputs and reorders the the work items of each wave to reduce execution divergence.”

While AMD sat out of the high-end GPU race with RDNA 4, most reports claim that it’ll be back with a vengeance with RDNA 5. Considering that we’re expecting a halo card that will at least aim to rival Nvidia, AMD will surely introduce some architectural changes to support that.

Druid= Gen 15 pic.twitter.com/aTpkmOxJMR

— X86 is dead&back (@x86deadandback) May 12, 2025

In the case of Intel, we already know that the next-gen cards will be called Arc Celestial, and Intel itself has confirmed that most of its team is now working on Celestial. Coming up next will be Intel Arc Druid, which, given the various delays that plagued Alchemist and the small amount of GPUs launched in Battlemage (we could still get more, though), seemed like a long shot. However, another Twitter leaker spotted references to Intel Xe4 (Druid) in Intel’s open-source library patches. While this doesn’t mean that Druid GPUs are right around the corner (they’re not), it does mean that Intel is already working on them, which bodes well.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…

Nvidia’s next-gen GPU plans could be good news for Intel and AMD
Two RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards sitting next to each other.

According to a new leak from Benchlife, Nvidia may launch the vast majority of the RTX 50-series in the first quarter of 2025 -- but one GPU is notably missing from the early lineup. That could be very good news for AMD and Intel. While Nvidia will rule the high-end market, the other two brands may get to swoop in with some of the best graphics cards for gamers on a budget and get some breathing room before Nvidia strikes back.

Benchlife reveals that we'll see many of the RTX 50-series staples arrive in the first quarter of the year. The flagship RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 arriving in January feel like a sure thing at this point, but many leakers also suggest that we'll see other GPUs make their debut during CES 2025.

There’s some great news about AMD’s next-gen Zen 6 CPUs
The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D CPU.

AMD’s upcoming Zen 6 “Medusa” desktop processors are likely to continue with the current AM5 socket. This information was shared by Kepler_L2 on X, who also speculates that Zen 6 may not arrive before late 2026 or early 2027. However, AMD has yet to confirm these reports officially.

The AM5 socket, which launched with the Ryzen 7000 series in 2022, has become popular among enthusiasts for its extended support commitment. Should this leak prove accurate, it would mean the AM5 platform could support a third generation of processors. This move would also notably follow AMD’s strategy from the AM4 socket era, which continues to support multiple generations of Ryzen CPUs and helped build user trust in AMD’s platform longevity.

AMD’s next-gen laptop GPU may rival Nvidia’s RTX 5090
Two Zephyrus G16 laptops sitting next to each other.

AMD hasn't had much of a presence lately in any of the best gaming laptops -- at least not in the graphics department. However, according to a new leak from Golden Pig Upgrade Pack on Bilibili, AMD isn't giving up on its laptop GPUs, and is in fact readying four discrete graphics cards made for laptops. The top configuration may actually rival one of Nvidia's next-gen top GPUs, but that doesn't mean it'll be equally as good.

The leaker shared a slide detailing the four laptop GPUs that AMD is said to be planning to release in its upcoming RDNA 4 lineup. Although it doesn't reveal the actual names of the graphics cards, it does show the chip names, as well as power consumption ranges and memory configurations.

