Digital Trends
Computing

Intel’s Optane is fusing with SSDs to supercharge your laptop storage

Arif Bacchus
By
intel optane mainstream ssd 800p arrive

Intel announced its new storage solution, the Optane H10 Memory with SSD. The new Intel Optane H10 memory with SSD combines Intel’s Optane technology and QLC 3D NAND technology into a single solution. It keeps to the traditional M.2 80mm solid state drive form factor and uses the PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe interface.

Put simply, it’s a small Intel Optane drive combined with a much larger Intel solid state drive. The Optane drive is used as a high-speed cache, offering quick access to commonly used data, while the (still quite quick) solid state storage is used to house everything else. It’s not unlike how Optane is used in existing systems that combine Optane with a separate solid state drive, but Intel is combining both onto a single M.2 80mm drive. This solution will work in a much wider variety of systems, particularly in the laptop arena, where space is always at a premium.

This might sound like a complex pairing, but it’s simple in practice. The Optane and QLC 3D NAND drives won’t appear as separate on your PC. Instead they will be combined and will appear as if you had a single solid state drive installed. Intel’s driver software will manage the relationship between the two drives in the background. You’ll notice better performance without having to manage each drive.

A partnership with Best Buy will bring systems equipped with the drive this spring. To start, Intel’s Optane Memory H10 will only be available in select laptops or 2-in-1s with 8th-gen Intel Core U-series processors and a PCIe-based M.2 slot. Intel plans to roll out the storage drives to a wider variety of systems at a later point. The last phase of the rollout will also bring the Intel Optane H10 Memory with SSD to the do-it-yourself market. However, Intel’s not providing any timing or pricing for that phase of the roll-out, which likely means we’re (at best) months away from that launch.

Intel’s Optane technology leverages caching technology and is able to provide much faster read and write speeds than the fastest solid-state-drives currently available in the market. The new storage drive will join the family of Optane products, including the performance-focused Intel Optane 900P and 905P range of SSDs.

The drive will come in capacities featuring 16GB of Optane storage and 256GB of QLC storage, 32GB of Optane and 512GB of QLC, or 32GB of Optane and 1TB of QLC. A 5-year warranty will be included, though system and drive pricing remain to be announced.

Don't Miss

Here's how to give a Steam game as a gift
Apple Newsroom Press Photo of iMac
Computing

Get this 5K retina display iMac with a 1TB Fusion Drive from B&H for $300 off

For those looking to get a new iMac but aren't quite ready to get the latest one, B&H has a great deal on a mid-2017 iMac. Starting today, you can grab this 5K retina display iMac at a $300 discount.
Posted By Anita George
oculus debuts new vr headset rift s
Computing

Dive headfirst into the best VR experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist on it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router
Computing

Netgear’s new Nighthawk AX4 router brings Wi-Fi 6 speeds for an affordable price

Available later in April, Netgear's new Nighthawk AX4 router sets out to bring Wi-Fi 6 speeds for all the demanding needs of consumers, but for the very affordable price of only $200.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Why spend more than $100 on a printer? Here are some great affordable options

Need a new printer for the home or office, but don't want to spend tons of money? Here's our picks for the best cheap printers you can buy for around $100 with Wi-Fi support and high-print quality guaranteed.
Posted By Jon Martindale
msi core i7 gtx 1650 laptop msigtx1650 01
Computing

Leaked MSI laptop with GTX 1650 and Core i7 makes for a killer gaming combo

Leaked slides detail an upcoming MSI laptop called the GL63 that combines a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1650 with some impressive performance numbers to go along with it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Don’t expect to see Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro until 2021

The new rumored 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro might not be released this year after all. Instead, it seems as though the new laptop will not arrive at the hands of Apple fans until as late as 2021.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
cemtrex smartdesk up close desk feat
Business

This $3,600 workstation isn’t just a desk. It’s a cockpit of productivity

Standing desks? Tired. Cemtrex Smartdesk? Wired. This innovative desk reimagines everything about your workspace, integrating a computer, a Qi charging pad, a document scanner, your VoIP phone, and so much more directly into your…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
viewsonic xg240r gaming monitor review feat
Product Review

ViewSonic XG240R gaming monitor review

Gaming monitors can be quite expensive, but be it RGB lighting, 144Hz refresh rate, or FreeSync support, the ViewSonic XG240R takes everything from a premium monitor and packs it into an affordable package.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Computing

Lenovo Tax Refund sale knocks down prices on ThinkPad, Yoga laptops

Lenovo is currently running a tax refund sale, and it is cutting the prices down on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more -- but only through the end of Wednesday, April 17. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
facebook population density maps screen shot 2019 04 09 at 13 20 19
Emerging Tech

Facebook is using A.I. to create the world’s most detailed population maps

Using deep learning A.I., census data, and high-res satellite images, Facebook has created the most accurate population density maps ever. Here's how -- and why -- it went about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai farms illegally polluting waterways polluted water
Emerging Tech

A.I. could monitor farms from above to make sure they’re not illegally polluting

The idea of an A.I. that watches from the skies, seeking out wrongdoing, sounds like sci-fi dystopia. Actually, it describes a new tool being developed to detect farms that are illegally polluting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Windows 7
Gaming

Give the gift of gaming: Here's how to buy a Steam game for a friend

The holidays may have passed, but it's always a good time to give the gift of gaming (especially when there's a Steam sale)! Here's our quick guide on how to give a Steam game as a gift.
Posted By Will Fulton, Steven Petite
best voip services
Business

How to set up your VoIP service in 5 easy steps with RingCentral

Looking to ditch the landline? Voice over internet protocol, or VoIP, is an efficient way to do it, and it's not as hard as you think: RingCentral is a great VoIP solution for calls, video conferencing, and more, and we show you how to set…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus