Prices for Intel’s Arc B580 are already shooting through the roof

Intel just launched its new $249 Arc B580 graphics card, and as you can read in our Intel Arc B580 review, it’s one of the best graphics cards you can buy. It seems PC gamers have gotten the memo, as most models of the card are sold out online. If you want to get one now, you’ll have to spend close to double the list price.

Looking at online retailers, it looks like Newegg has the most models listed for sale, though almost all of them are sold out. The only models available come from Gunnir, and they’re both very expensive. The , while the . Both are sold by third-party sellers — they aren’t sold and shipped by Newegg — so I wouldn’t recommend spending up for one of these cards.

The other models listed for sale are much more reasonable, but they’re all out of stock. Here are the prices and when Newegg says the GPUs will be back in stock:

— $250 (ETA: 1/3/25)

— $250 (ETA: 1/3/25) — $260 (ETA: 1/3/25)

— $260 (ETA: 1/3/25) — $270 (ETA: 1/3/25)

— $270 (ETA: 1/3/25) — $270 (No ETA)

— $270 (No ETA) — $280 (ETA: 12/20/24)

It’s worth checking in with online retailers throughout the day and over the weekend to see if the cards come back in stock. While writing this article, the Limited Edition model was back in stock at Newegg for just a few minutes before selling out again. If the demand is high, it’s possible additional inventory will be released throughout the day.

Although it’s impossible to say how much demand there truly is, scalpers are already capitalizing. On eBay, there are several models listed above $400, and they aren’t all the Gunnir models mentioned above. The Arc B580 is an excellent GPU, but it’s a pretty bad option at $400 or more. Scalpers are taking advantage of the glowing reviews the graphics card has received, so try to avoid these listings. Based on eBay’s sold page, it doesn’t look like anyone has fallen for them yet.

If you have a Micro Center near you, you’re in luck. Several locations have models in stock for list price, but you can only buy them in-store. Micro Center has exclusively sold graphics cards in-store for the past few years, and that usually means you can find GPUs at list price that are otherwise sold out online.

This kind of pricing is standard fare for a popular GPU launch, so don’t get too worried if you aren’t able to score a card at list price today. The pricing and stock situation can rapidly change in the days following the release of a new graphics card. Newegg and B&H Photo both offer stock notifications, so you’ll get an email whenever the GPU comes back in stock.