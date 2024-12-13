 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prices for Intel’s Arc B580 are already shooting through the roof

By
intel arc b580 review 3
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Intel just launched its new $249 Arc B580 graphics card, and as you can read in our Intel Arc B580 review, it’s one of the best graphics cards you can buy. It seems PC gamers have gotten the memo, as most models of the card are sold out online. If you want to get one now, you’ll have to spend close to double the list price.

Looking at online retailers, it looks like Newegg has the most models listed for sale, though almost all of them are sold out. The only models available come from Gunnir, and they’re both very expensive. The , while the . Both are sold by third-party sellers — they aren’t sold and shipped by Newegg — so I wouldn’t recommend spending up for one of these cards.

Recommended Videos

The other models listed for sale are much more reasonable, but they’re all out of stock. Here are the prices and when Newegg says the GPUs will be back in stock:

  • — $250 (ETA: 1/3/25)
  • — $260 (ETA: 1/3/25)
  • — $270 (ETA: 1/3/25)
  • — $270 (No ETA)
  • — $280 (ETA: 12/20/24)
Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

It’s worth checking in with online retailers throughout the day and over the weekend to see if the cards come back in stock. While writing this article, the Limited Edition model was back in stock at Newegg for just a few minutes before selling out again. If the demand is high, it’s possible additional inventory will be released throughout the day.

Related

Although it’s impossible to say how much demand there truly is, scalpers are already capitalizing. On eBay, there are several models listed above $400, and they aren’t all the Gunnir models mentioned above. The Arc B580 is an excellent GPU, but it’s a pretty bad option at $400 or more. Scalpers are taking advantage of the glowing reviews the graphics card has received, so try to avoid these listings. Based on eBay’s sold page, it doesn’t look like anyone has fallen for them yet.

If you have a Micro Center near you, you’re in luck. Several locations have models in stock for list price, but you can only buy them in-store. Micro Center has exclusively sold graphics cards in-store for the past few years, and that usually means you can find GPUs at list price that are otherwise sold out online.

This kind of pricing is standard fare for a popular GPU launch, so don’t get too worried if you aren’t able to score a card at list price today. The pricing and stock situation can rapidly change in the days following the release of a new graphics card. Newegg and B&H Photo both offer stock notifications, so you’ll get an email whenever the GPU comes back in stock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Intel Arc Battlemage finally shows signs of life
The Intel logo on the Arc A770 graphics card.

In the last few weeks, we've been bombarded with reports regarding Nvidia's upcoming top graphics cards, but leakers have all been silent about Intel Arc Battlemage. Today, however, we saw signs of life straight from the source as Intel has included Battlemage graphics cards in its new media drivers.

As spotted by VideoCardz, Intel added BMG -- the shortcut for Battlemage -- to its latest round of drivers on GitHub. This covers an addition to the open-source media driver for the video acceleration API (VAAPI), which includes various codecs for video decoding and encoding. The column labeled as BMG looks pretty bare, though, with zero encoding support so far.

Read more
Nvidia’s CEO — yes, one person — is now worth more than all of Intel
Jensen Huang at GTX 2020.

Nvidia is one of the richest companies in the world, so it's no surprise that the company's CEO, Jensen Huang, is quite wealthy. The most recent net worth numbers from Forbes puts into context just how wealthy the executive really is, though. Huang has an estimated net worth of $109.2 billion, which is around $13 billion more than the market cap of Intel across the entire company.

Although Nvidia makes some of the best graphics cards, the obscene amount of money the company has racked up over the past two years stems from its AI accelerators. In 2020, Forbes estimated that Huang was worth $4.7 billion, and even in 2023, after ChatGPT had already exploded onto the scene, the executive was worth $21.1 billion. Now, Huang is the 11th richest person in the world, outpacing Bill Gates, Michael Dell, and Michael Bloomberg.

Read more
Nvidia is reportedly sunsetting the RTX 4090
The RTX 4090 sitting alongside the Fractal Terra case.

The RTX 4090 is undoubtedly the best graphics card you can buy right now from a performance standpoint, but Nvidia is reportedly discontinuing the flagship GPU. Reports from the Board Channel forums (shared by Wccftech) suggest Nvidia is preparing to end production of the RTX 4090 and the China-exclusive RTX 4090D starting next month in order to make way for next-gen RTX 50-series graphics cards.

It's not surprising that Nvidia would wind down production of the RTX 4090 as the next generation of graphics cards approaches. Flagship GPUs like the RTX 4090 don't have much of a shelf life after a new generation has released, which is something we saw in action with the RTX 3090. Although Nvidia could end production of the GPU in October (the company itself hasn't, and likely won't, confirm that detail publicly), the card won't immediately disappear from store shelves.

Read more