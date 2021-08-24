  1. Computing

Intel has some major overclocking news about its upcoming Arc graphics cards

By

Last week, Intel announced its new Intel Arc brand for discrete enthusiast graphics, its new XeSS upscaling technology, and the code names for its next four generations of gaming graphics cards. In a blog post recapping the week, Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products at Intel, revealed that Arc drivers will come with a built-in overclocking utility.

Currently, AMD provides an overclocking tool in its Radeon Software, but Nvidia doesn’t. There is a laundry list of GPU overclocking tools, many of which are better than the one available in Radeon Software. Still, having access to sliders to allow you to dial in a quick overclock can increase your GPU performance without much hassle.

LEDs forming a graphics card.

Although Intel revealed that Arc drivers will have an overclocking utility, the blog post didn’t say much else about it. “We’re even integrating overclocking controls into the driver UI to give enthusiasts the tools they need to push the hardware to the limit,” according to the post’s only comments on the matter.

Ideally, we’d like to see presets that are tuned for whichever card is installed in the system, as well as manual controls for enthusiasts who want to dial in their own overclock. A built-in benchmark or stress test would be nice, too, allowing you to quickly check your overclocking settings without opening another application.

Hopefully, we’ll know more about the utility soon. Intel also pointed out that it has been working with Microsoft on DirectX 12 Ultimate, adding support for ray tracing, variable rate shading, and mesh shading for Intel Arc cards. Drivers are almost as important the hardware itself, so they’ll play a critical role in how successful Intel Arc cards are.

The first generation of Intel Arc cards, code-named Alchemist, are set to arrive in early 2022. These cards use the Xe-HPG architecture, which includes dedicated ray tracing cores and Xe Matrix Execution (XMX) units. The XMX units accelerate machine learning, allowing Intel Arc cards to use things like the A.I.-assisted XeSS upscaling feature.

Although Intel hasn’t revealed specs or even hinted at performance, a teaser video showed games like Metro Exodus, Days Gone, and Crysis Remastered running on preproduction silicon. At the very least, the cards look capable of running recent AAA games, but we’ll need to wait to see how well they can run those games.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Intel processors for 2021

Intel Core i7 8th Gen hand scale

Intel XeSS vs. Nvidia DLSS vs. AMD Super Resolution: Supersampling showdown

A quality comparison of Intel XeSS.

3 things Intel XeSS needs to nail to beat Nvidia DLSS

LEDs forming the Intel ARC logo.

XeSS is Intel’s answer to Nvidia DLSS, and it has one big advantage

Intel XeSS quality comparison.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

ESO beginner’s guide: How to get started in The Elder Scrolls Online

ESO Companion preparing for combat.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf review: A brutal, beautiful prequel

Vesemir in the tub in a scene from The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

SpaceX reaches 100K Starlink customers. Here’s how to sign up

A Starlink dish.

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for August 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for August 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Astronaut’s medical issue prompts NASA to call off Tuesday’s spacewalk

International Space Station

Best cheap Adobe Photoshop deals for August 2021

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

Watch Virgin Hyperloop’s explainer about its high-speed travel service

watch virgin hyperloops envisioned passenger experience hyperloop pod