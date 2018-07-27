Digital Trends
Computing

Intel’s 10nm ‘Cannon Lake’ processors won’t arrive until the 2019 holiday season

Kevin Parrish
By
intel cannonlake on track for 2017 cannon lake laptop

Intel chief engineering officer Venkata Renduchintala said the company’s 10mn processors won’t appear in products until the 2019 holiday season. He revealed the new launch window during Intel’s second quarter 2018 financial results conference call, reporting that the yields are improving to the point that products based on the 10nm chip will arrive in that time frame.

“The systems on shelves that we expect in holiday 2019 will be client systems, with data center products to follow shortly after,” he later explained during the Q&A session. Robert Swan added that Intel had a “very good lineup” of 14nm products in the mainstream and server markets as the company continues to ramp the 10nm process technology.

We first experienced Intel’s 10nm “Cannon Lake” chip in action within a 2-in-1 PC in January 2017. Products based on the chip were slated to arrive by the end of 2017, but that never happened. Intel instead pushed back its Cannon Lake rollout until 2018 due to manufacturing difficulties stemming from the 10nm process. The smaller the processor components, the more problematic the manufacturing process becomes, producing a higher number of defective chips.

But Intel warned in its first quarter 2018 results that its 10nm chips wouldn’t arrive until 2019 due to the problems related to 10nm process technology. The company is still pushing 10nm chips in extremely low volumes, as we saw in a recent laptop listing, but mass production won’t happen until late 2019.

“Recall that 10nm strives for a very aggressive density improvement target beyond 14nm, almost 2.7x scaling,” Renduchintala said during the call. “And really, the challenges that we’re facing on 10nm is delivering on all the revolutionary modules that ultimately deliver on that program.”

Although he acknowledged that pushing back 10nm presents a “risk and a degree of delay” in the company’s road map, Intel is quite pleased with the “resiliency” of its 14nm roadmap. He said the company delivered an excess of 70 percent performance improvement over the last few years. Meanwhile, Intel’s 10nm process should be in an ideal state to mass produce chips towards the end of 2019.

Intel’s Cannon Lake chip is essentially a shrink of its seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” processor design. Given the previous launch window, the resulting chips presumably fell under the company’s eighth-generation banner despite the older design. But with mass production pushed back to late 2019, the 10nm chips will fall under Intel’s ninth-generation umbrella along with CPUs based on its upcoming “Ice Lake” design.

Intel claims that its 10nm chips will provide 25 percent increased performance over their 14nm counterparts. Even more, they will supposedly consume 50 percent less power than their 14nm counterparts.

A roadmap leaked in 2017 revealed “H” and “U” processors, with the H models drawing between 35 and 45 watts of power and the U models drawing between 15 and 28 watts of power. The H chips will supposedly sport two, four, and six cores while the U chips will only have two cores. Intel typically reserves the U suffix for ultra-low power chips while saving the H suffix for processors with high-performance graphics.

Don't Miss

Adobe’s next big software secret? An augmented reality tool called Project Aero
google
Computing

Google offers its own ‘Titan’ USB security key for password-free logins

Google introduced the Titan Security Key, a physical USB-based device that eliminates the need to enter usernames and passwords. The device includes firmware developed by Google’s engineers that verifies its integrity.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
what is usb 3 1 when will it be released and do for pcs version 1400997635 usb3 1a
Computing

USB 3.1 is becoming increasingly common on all sorts of devices, but what is it?

USB can get much more complicated than it needs to be. Need a quick primer on USB 3.1 and its various flavors? This guide will teach you the difference between Gen 1, Gen 2, and Type-C, and help you make sense of this whole USB mess.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Core X-Series
Computing

Intel’s soldered ninth-gen CPUs could give them even greater overclocking room

Intels' upcoming ninth-generation CPUs could have soldered heatspreaders on the eight-core models, potentially opening up even greater overclocking potential thanks to improved cooling.
Posted By Jon Martindale
windows mixed reality flashlight shines into real world
Computing

Reality shines into your ‘Minecraft’ escape via Windows Mixed Reality Flashlight

What’s great about VR is that you can get the full building experience in Minecraft. The drawback is that you don’t have visual access to the real world without lifting or removing the headset. Microsoft has a fix for Windows.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them -- and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

The MacBook Pro’s tight security comes with an annoying compromise

Apple has brought its T2 coprocessor to the new MacBook Pros, offering advanced security features such as encrypted storage and secured boot-up. But as with many aspects of the MacBook Pro, it comes with a compromise that a lot of us feel…
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Computing

Don't know what to do with all your old DVDs? Here's how to convert them to MP4

Given today's rapid technological advancements, physical discs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Check out our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4, so you can ditch discs for digital files.
Posted By Emily Schiola
test surface book 2 15 inch vs macbook pro 2016 hero 1200x9999
Computing

Updated Apple patent suggests MacBook Pro will eventually sport touchscreens

The MacBook Pro may eventually include a touchscreen. The hint stems from a patent describing wireless charging between two or more devices. Illustrations show a phone and smartwatch receiving a charge on a laptop’s touchpad area.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 product
Product Review

This is the best budget laptop you can buy

One of our favorite laptops, the Asus Zenbook UX330UA, has been updated to feature the 8th-gen Intel Core CPU. It's still the best budget laptop on the market, offering great battery life and zippy performance at a discounted price.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
google material design hidden inside latest chrome
Computing

Unlock Google’s cool new Material Design interface hidden inside Chrome 68

Although Google’s Material Design user interface recently popped in the Chrome Canary channel, you can enable part of this interface in Chrome 68 for the desktop and Apple iOS devices. This is done by using the "flags" command.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

Good news: You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to help get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a…
Posted By Mark Coppock
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Computing

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Hord and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Rather you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we've got a guide to help you unlock every allied race that's coming in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Photography

Adobe’s next big software secret? An augmented reality tool called Project Aero

Itching to create an augmented reality object? Adobe will soon have software to help. Adobe recently teased Project Aero, an upcoming software that helps design AR objects, including support for Apple's ARKit.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis