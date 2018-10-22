Digital Trends
Intel may have canned its 10nm Cannon Lake processors entirely

Jon Martindale
If you were holding off on upgrading your PC to see what Intel’s truly next-gen 10nm CPUs are capable of, you might want to rethink that decision. The latest report on the notoriously troublesome architecture is that Intel has scrapped it entirely and will no longer be bringing it to market in 2019, or ever. Although some hail this as a good move by Intel, it is a surprising rumor considering others have suggested that production was being pushed forward by improvements in the fabrication process.

Intel’s 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs have been troublesome throughout their developmental life cycle. Originally slated to debut in 2016, they were pushed back again and again due to manufacturing difficulties that lead to their yield being far lower than expected and needed. The last report we heard was that they were only likely to appear in serious numbers at the tail end of 2019, but it now it looks like we may never get our hands on the fabled chips at all.

Although no official announcement has been made, Semi-Accurate’s Charlie Demerjian claims that Intel has now axed 10nm production entirely. If true, this would be a major step by Intel, suggesting we may have an even longer wait than next holiday season before Intel can offer something beyond its newly launched 9-series range.

Although its new 9900K, 9700K, and 9600K CPUs are impressive, they aren’t exactly revolutionary. That could be problematic with AMD slated to debut its first 7nm Zen 2 Ryzen CPUs at CES 2019, with a general release estimated to take place later in the year.

With suggestions of big performance gains to be had with AMD’s die shrink to 7nm from existing 12nm Zen+ CPUs, Intel will need to do something special to remain competitive. Cannon Lake CPUs were expected to do just that, but now with that architecture supposedly canceled, fans and industry leaders will be wondering what Intel plans to do. It may mean that it revises its 10nm process design and releases something else instead, or we may see its planned “10nm+” successor for Cannon Lake, known as Ice Lake, brought forward from its intended 2020 release date.

We have reached out to Intel for comment on this story and will update if and when we here back.

