Digital Trends
Home > Computing > Watch Intel’s CES 2018 keynote here at 6:30…

Watch Intel’s CES 2018 keynote here at 6:30 p.m. Pacific/9:30 p.m. Eastern

By
What kind of crazy TVs will we see at CES 2018? It starts with LG's 8K OLED
Blink Video Doorbell brings simple, cost-effective security to your doorstep
New control box lets you easily create bullet-time effect with Sony RX0 cameras
Lenovo Miix 630 vs HP Envy x2: Qualcomm-powered Windows tablets face off
From TVs to automobiles, Google Assistant looks to make a big splash at CES 2018
Sony's new fully wireless in-ears drown out the world while you break a sweat
Seeking the ideal home companion? New Lenovo Smart Display has Google Assistant
Lenovo revs up the ThinkPad X1 line with Intel 8th-gen, HDR displays, and Alexa
Milo smart home hub and speaker features Z-Wave Plus and Google Assistant
Lenovo has its own Qualcomm-powered 2-in-1, claims 20 hours of battery life
Nexia's new smart thermostat, RoomIQ feature help keep your home cozy and comfy
Sony is bringing a sequel to last year's fantastic OLED (and more) to CES 2018
Sony's 2018 home theater lineup includes Dolby Atmos soundbars and speakers
Watch LG's 65-inch rollable OLED TV curl up like a poster, disappear from sight
Cleer's 360 Space Smart Home Speaker gives Alexa a bigger, or quieter, voice

Kicking off a week of CES craziness, Intel will deliver its keynote presentation on Monday night, January 8. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will be the presenter of the event with the description including how Intel is “using data to shape the future” and transforming from a PC-driven company to a data-driven company.

Regardless of what it announces, Intel has had a bit of a hard week to get over. With its chips still vulnerable due to the Meltdown and Spectre CPU bugs, there’s definitely a cloud hanging over the company (and the CEO) going into CES.

On the other hand, Intel’s recent partnership with AMD has brought a lot of excitement, so maybe we’ll see it bounce back.

Because you can only do so much with a keynote presentation on computer chips, Intel usually brings a sense of flair to its keynote presentations. Here’s to hoping we get a few fun demos at Intel’s CES 2018 keynote.

We don’t know all what Intel will be announcing or talking about, but it all starts at 6:30pm PST, and can be streamed in the video above.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, Intel, intel keynote ces, Computing
Don't Miss

These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers
Up Next

Blink Video Doorbell brings simple, cost-effective security to your doorstep