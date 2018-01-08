Watch Intel’s CES 2018 keynote here at 6:30 p.m. Pacific/9:30 p.m. Eastern

Kicking off a week of CES craziness, Intel will deliver its keynote presentation on Monday night, January 8. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will be the presenter of the event with the description including how Intel is “using data to shape the future” and transforming from a PC-driven company to a data-driven company.

Regardless of what it announces, Intel has had a bit of a hard week to get over. With its chips still vulnerable due to the Meltdown and Spectre CPU bugs, there’s definitely a cloud hanging over the company (and the CEO) going into CES.

On the other hand, Intel’s recent partnership with AMD has brought a lot of excitement, so maybe we’ll see it bounce back.

Because you can only do so much with a keynote presentation on computer chips, Intel usually brings a sense of flair to its keynote presentations. Here’s to hoping we get a few fun demos at Intel’s CES 2018 keynote.

We don’t know all what Intel will be announcing or talking about, but it all starts at 6:30pm PST, and can be streamed in the video above.