  1. Computing

Intel Core i7-12800H CPU outperforms Apple M1 Max in new benchmark

Zak Islam
By

Intel’s Alder Lake Intel Core i7-12800H processor continues to impress, with the CPU showcasing impressive performance levels when put up against Apple’s M1 Max chip.

An insight into the CPU initially emerged in November when it was tested in a Gigabyte Aorus 15 YE4 laptop. The Alder Lake chip performed extremely well when compared to Intel’s Core i7-11800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processors.

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.

The Core i7-12800H processor has emerged once again on Geekbench. Three new tests were conducted on a 2022 Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop (RZ09-0421). Notably, the subsequent scores that have surfaced are much higher than the results we saw in last month’s benchmarks.

The mobile CPU features 14 cores and 20 threads, while the Apple M1 Max processor powering the 2021 MacBook Pro laptop offers 10 cores and 10 threads. Granted, the latter has an obvious disadvantage but NotebookCheck’s comparison of the two processors still yields some interesting results. The Geekbench 5.4 average scores for Apple’s M1 Max chip, which are based on two tests, reached 1,773 points for the single-core test and 12,636 points for the multi-core test.

The December benchmark for the i7-12800H shows single-core and multi-core tests of 1,791 points and 12,541 points, respectively. Apple’s processor thus edges out the i7-12800H in the multi-core run (+0.76%), but Intel’s silicon takes a +1.02% lead in single-core performance.

While Intel’s upcoming processor is receiving noteworthy scores across the board, it has a distinct core and thread advantage over the M1 Max. Thermal efficiency is another aspect that needs to be taken into account. One of the improvements Apple’s latest silicon offers over its Intel-based predecessors is the fact that it produces a considerable amount of performance while keeping power consumption at levels that don’t require a lot of energy.

As for how the Alder Lake chip performs against an AMD processor, the Intel Core i7-12800H’s single-core score is +18.69% over the Ryzen 9 5900HX, which sports 8 cores. In regard to the multi-core test, the results are even more favorable for Intel’s CPU, with a +54.66% advantage over AMD’s silicon.

Intel’s Core i7-12800H, part of the upcoming Alder Lake-P lineup designed for laptops, utilizes the 12th-gen chip’s hybrid architecture consisting of both high-performance cores and power-efficient cores. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that the processor delivers better results over the Ryzen 9 5900HX and 11th-gen Tiger Lake-based Core i7-11800H chips.

Still, the improvements pertaining to single and multi-core performance between the November and December benchmarks shouldn’t be disregarded — a +8.28% and +30.39% difference in single and multi-core scores, respectively. The i7-12800H managed to attain a peak frequency of 3,690 MHz this month, assisted by 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

According to several other benchmarks, Intel’s Alder Lake-P chips will outperform previous generations by over 30%. For example, the Core i7-12700H could be nearly 50% faster than Apple’s M1 Max chip, and it also outperformed AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700H processor. Elsewhere, the Intel Alder Lake-P Core i7-12700H laptop processor comfortably surpassed the Ryzen 5900HX in multithreaded operations.

Editors' Recommendations

The best gas cooktops for 2021

GE JGP5030 kitchen image

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from Don't Look Up.

The best shows on Netflix right now

Omar Sy as Assane Diop in the Netflix series Lupin.

The best movies on Disney+ right now

Mirabel in Encanto.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

The two main characters from Good Omens looking at one another, one in a black suit, one in white.

The 59 best movies on Hulu right now

The Manchurian Candidate

The 85 best shows on Hulu right now

Lizzy Caplan looking back in a scene from Castle Rock on Hulu.

The 57 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

The best robotic lawn mowers for 2021

The Gardena 4069 robot lawnmower with open battery case.

The 5 best new GoPro Hero 10 Black features I love to use

GoPro Hero 10 Firmware V1.2.

WhatsApp is working on a new interface for voice calls

WhatsApp is working on a new interface for voice calls. Credits: WABETAINFO

The Motorola Razr is making a comeback, Lenovo exec confirms

A close-up of the first generation Motorola Razr with its foldable display seen clearly.