 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel’s CPU instability woes even extend to laptops

By
msi gt77 titan 2023 review 19
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It just keeps getting worse. Following the reports of Intel’s top-of-the-line Raptor Lake desktop CPUs crashing under load, it seems the issue might be more widespread than we imagined. Apparently, the problems that have plagued the desktop versions are now manifesting in their mobile counterparts.

Matthew Cassells, founder of Alderon Games (developer of Path of Titans), reports that Intel’s 13th- and 14th-gen Raptor Lake laptop CPUs are prone to instability and crashes. However, these issues occur less frequently than with their K-series desktop counterparts. “Yes we have several laptops that have failed with the same crashes. It’s just slightly more rare then the desktop CPU faults,” the developer said on Reddit.

Recommended Videos

Although he didn’t specify which processor models in Intel’s 13th- and 14th-gen mobile lineup are most affected, it’s reasonable to anticipate that the flagship HX series processors could be affected. If we look at the trend with desktop CPUs, the most powerful and power-hungry Core i9 Raptor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh chips have been prone to instability. 

Just last week, Alderon Games put out a damning statement on the situation, calling Intel’s desktop CPUs “defective” and threatening to move to AMD.

Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The situation with Raptor Lake CPUs underscores the challenges of developing high-end technology that is both powerful and reliable. As of now, Intel has not issued a statement addressing the widespread nature of these issues.

Users experiencing these problems are advised to ensure their systems are running the latest firmware and drivers, as these updates can sometimes mitigate stability issues. However, for many, this may not be a satisfactory long-term solution.

A few days ago, Areej Syed of Hardware Times reported that the publication had to RMA (return materials authorization) the Core i9-13900KF twice. The second unit from Intel performed decently well at first but then began crashing every other minute while running The First Descendant. Syed shared an Event Viewer log showing a staggering 44,242 error events.

Despite the clear evidence of a faulty CPU, Intel initially suggested a refund but later claimed that a refund was not possible. Our own reporting on the matter, however, indicates that Intel is honoring returns for some users.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
Intel may have a monster new CPU coming soon
Pins on Intel Core i9-12900K.

The Core i9-13900KS was a milestone product for Intel, as it was the first consumer processor capable of reaching an impressive 6GHz straight out of the box. This year, Team Blue is expected to take it up a notch.

A recent leak reported by Tom's Hardware has unveiled crucial details about Intel's upcoming flagship CPU, the Core i9-14900KS. If these leaked benchmarks are to be believed, this beast of a processor will boast eight powerful P-cores alongside 16 efficient E-cores, offering a total of 32 threads and a whopping 68MB of cache. But what truly sets it apart is its clock speeds.

Read more
Intel’s awkward transition year
The MSI Titan 18 open on a table.

Intel's rebranding of its processors was a big deal. The change from Core i5 to Core Ultra 5 was more than just a rebrand -- it was supposed to signal a shift to a new era for Intel.

That's why the announcements around 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh HX at CES 2024 are so unfortunate. These 55-watt chips will be appearing in gaming laptops of all kinds next year -- everything from the Razer Blade 16 to the Lenovo Legion 7i.

Read more
Intel’s CPUs just got way more confusing
Intel Core i5-14600K processor inside its socket.

Intel announced a slew of new processors during CES 2024, including mobile and desktop CPUs and the new Intel Core Series 1 made for thin-and-light laptops. Some are destined to make the list of the best processors, but Intel's naming conventions are only getting more confusing, with machines sporting both its old naming convention and the new Core Ultra rebrand in 2024.

Starting with the Intel Core HX series, Intel is introducing five new CPUs made for gamers and creators, starting with the high-end Intel Core i9-14900HX, followed by the Core i7-14700HX, the Core i7-14650HX, the Core i5-14500HX, and lastly, the Core i5-14450HX. The top chip in the lineup sports a whopping 24 cores and 32 threads.

Read more