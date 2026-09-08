Intel is about to make PC chips even more expensive, and some could vanish altogether

Intel’s chips are about to get pricier again, and this might not be the last time.

Supply chain sources suggest the company is planning another price hike of roughly 10% starting October 5, 2026. According to a Digitimes report, the company wants to shift from chasing market share through competitive pricing to protecting profit margins.

Why are prices climbing, and what’s getting cut?

For those catching up, this is the company’s third price hike in under a year. The latest bump follows a ~10% increase in early 2026, then another in July 2026. It could affect the company’s Arrow and Panther Lake processors.

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The hikes are driven partly by rising supply chain costs and partly by a deliberate shift in the company’s strategy. In addition to increasing prices, Intel is reportedly optimizing its entire lineup for profitability.

As part of the process, Intel may discontinue low-margin, small-core processors. Mainstream laptops and desktops might not be affected. However, industrial PCs, IoT devices, and integrated systems could lose access to cheap Intel silicon entirely.

If you haven’t already noticed, these are markets that rely on long product cycles rather than top-tier hardware. This is exactly the kind of gap Arm-based rivals Qualcomm and MediaTek have been waiting for.

What’s happening behind the scenes?

The company’s leadership has already cut the management layers from twelve down to six (half the original number). It has also trimmed headcount to roughly 75,000. Insiders still suggest another 5 to 10% workforce reduction could follow.

Meanwhile, Intel’s own factories are reportedly prioritizing higher-margin server chips over PC processors. It’s essentially the same strategy memory makers around the world have been criticized for, one that has already contributed to the global memory crisis. Together, these phenomena could force global PC shipments to fall sharply between 2026 and 2027.

Intel’s capacity squeeze might push more consumer chip manufacturers toward TSMC, which is already enjoying great volumes from companies like Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek.

If I were planning a PC build or upgrade, I’d buy before October, or hold out for Intel and AMD’s next-generation platforms landing in 2027.