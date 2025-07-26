 Skip to main content
Intel may finally have an answer to AMD’s 3D V-Cache CPUs

Intel's Nova Lake series could mark the first time Intel challenges AMD’s 3D V-Cache strategy

Intel is rumored to be developing a new desktop CPU design with significantly increased L3 cache, potentially aimed at countering AMD’s popular Ryzen X3D processors. According to known leakers OneRaichu and Haze on X (formerly Twitter), Intel’s next-generation Nova Lake desktop CPUs could feature a version with a “big Last-Level Cache” (bLLC), offering up to 144MB of L3 cache.

This would essentially be a big architectural shift for Intel, as the current-gen Arrow Lake-S desktop chips top out at 36MB of L3 cache. By contrast, a cache-heavy Nova Lake SKU would put Intel in direct competition with AMD’s 3D V-Cache-enabled CPUs, such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which have proven highly effective in gaming workloads thanks to their expanded cache.

The leakers suggest that one such Nova Lake variant could be a Core Ultra 5 chip with 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, targeting the 125W desktop segment. Interestingly, higher-end models, such as a rumored 48-core (16P + 32E) version, may not include the large cache, indicating that Intel could be reserving the bLLC configuration for gaming or power-sensitive use cases rather than high-core-count multithreaded workloads.

If these details are accurate, the move would mirror AMD’s own approach, where large caches are reserved for specific SKUs optimized for gaming or latency-sensitive tasks. The reported 144MB L3 figure would represent a fourfold increase over Arrow Lake’s cache and could significantly boost performance in scenarios where memory latency is critical.

Nova Lake is also expected to require a new socket, possibly LGA 1954, which would accompany broader platform-level changes. While that may limit upgrade paths from current-gen hardware, it could also signal a clean architectural break, enabling Intel to implement more aggressive enhancements.

Though Intel has not confirmed these plans, the leaks offer an early look at how the company may respond to AMD’s ongoing lead in gaming CPU performance under the leadership of CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Nova Lake is expected to arrive in 2026, and more details are likely to surface as development progresses.

