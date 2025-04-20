 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel Nova Lake CPUs may require new motherboards with LGA 1954 socket

By
A render for an Intel Arrow Lake CPU.
Intel

Intel’s upcoming Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs, rumored to launch in 2026, could introduce a brand-new LGA1954 socket, marking yet another socket change for the company’s consumer platform. According to leaked shipping manifests and documentation from NBD.ltd shared by VideoCardz, Intel has begun distributing early test kits labeled “NVL-S” — a strong indication that motherboard vendors and partners are already preparing for the next generation of CPUs.

The LGA 1954 socket would feature 1,954 electrically active contact pins, which is a notable jump from the current LGA 1851 socket used with Arrow Lake desktop CPUs. The total pin count could exceed 2,000 when debugging or non-functional pins are considered, and the larger socket may support new I/O features, increased power delivery, and more advanced chiplet designs.

Leaked shipping documents for Nova-Lake motherboard socket
NBD.ltd

While Intel has not confirmed any details, this shift suggests that users who adopt Arrow Lake may find themselves needing a new motherboard once Nova Lake arrives. This may frustrate enthusiasts who hoped that LGA 1851 would have a multi-generation lifespan, similar to LGA 1700 that offered support for 12th, 13th and 14th-gen CPUs.

Recommended Videos

Intel hasn’t officially shared specifications for its upcoming Nova Lake CPUs, but early leaks and rumors suggest some major design changes. According to a report from earlier this year, the flagship Nova Lake chips could feature up to 52 cores combining 16-performance cores, 32-efficiency cores, and 4-low power efficiency (LPE) cores. Even lower-tier models are expected to retain a significant number of efficiency and LPE cores, with some reportedly including just 4-performance cores.

Related

Some leaks also point to a dual-CCX (core complex) layout, similar to AMD’s chiplet-based Ryzen CPUs. This may be paired with a large 144MB L3 cache tile, potentially offering a gaming performance boost similar to AMD’s 3D V-Cache.

As for core architecture, the performance cores are rumored to use Coyote Cove, while the efficiency cores will adopt a new Arctic Wolf design, both succeeding the Panther Lake generation’s Cougar Cove and Darkmont cores.

There’s also speculation that Nova Lake may feature an off-die memory controller, which could introduce added latency. However, reports suggest that Intel has engineering solutions in place to offset any negative performance impact.

Although official specs remain unannounced, the introduction of LGA 1954 alongside a completely reworked CPU architecture hints at a significant evolution for Intel’s desktop lineup. More details are expected to surface as we approach 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Intel Lunar Lake CPUs: everything we know about release date, performance, and specs
An Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chip embedded in a piece of glass.

You and I might be hotly anticipating what Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake processors will do later this year, but Intel's mobile-first Lunar Lake may be the more exciting design. It's certainly the one Intel seems more keen to talk about. It released a heap of new information on Lunar Lake, detailing what could be one of Intel's most exciting product launches in years.

It's bringing real efficiency back to its mobile product, and that could give AMD a lot to think about. Here's everything we know about Lunar Lake so far, which are are gunning for a spot in the best laptops.
Lunar Lake specs
Intel revealed some details about Lunar Lake's architecture and design in May 2024, stating that this mobile-first architectural design would be fast, but also incredibly efficient, beating the competition by up to 30% on power draw while offering competitive performance.

Read more
Intel is flipping the script on laptops with ‘historic’ Lunar Lake CPUs
An Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chip embedded in a piece of glass.

The Core Ultra series is graduating to Series 2 as Intel finally launched its next-gen Lunar Lake mobile CPUs. These new chips made their first appearance at Computex 2024, and are said to offer improved performance paired with a substantial reduction in power consumption compared to Meteor Lake. In fact, the new Core Ultra 200V series is now claimed to be the most efficient family of x86 processors ever.

As per Intel, these new chips offer up to 50% lower power consumption thanks to the revamped architecture. The entire lineup comes with four Skymont efficient (E) cores and four Lion Cove performance (P) cores. However, instead of delegating low-power tasks to the E-cores, most tasks now run on the E-cores with Lunar Lake. Essentially the P-cores are only used when a boost of performance is required.

Read more
This new patch might finally fix the issues with Intel CPUs
Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.

The problems with Intel's best processors have been going on for months, and Intel's response has been measured. However, at long last, a fix might be imminent -- provided that this one actually helps. A couple of motherboard vendors have already announced BIOS updates that address issues within the microcode of Intel's 13th- and 14th-gen CPUs. With more to come, things might be looking up for the first time in a long time.

ASRock and MSI both announced BIOS updates, and those patches are already available for some motherboards. The following MSI boards are getting the update first:

Read more