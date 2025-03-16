Intel’s Panther Lake chips might not roar until 2026

Intel’s next-generation Panther Lake laptop processors, originally expected to launch in late 2025, may now be delayed until the first quarter of 2026. The delay appears to be linked to challenges with Intel’s 18A process node, which plays a critical role in the Panther Lake architecture. This shift could affect Intel’s competitive timeline as rival chipmakers continue advancing their own next-gen processors.

According to slides obtained by VideoCardz, Intel has listed Panther Lake for a Q1 2026 release, suggesting a delay from previous expectations. These internal documents also hint that Panther Lake could be branded under the Core Ultra 300 series when it finally launches, following Intel’s recent shift in naming conventions.

According to news estimate intel 18A Panther Lake will HVM in September and will launch in October , start EEP (Early Enablement Program) limit supply to OEM , will be available on the market Q1 2026 (actually Jan) . pic.twitter.com/9rbV9cdgjO — meng (@meng59739449) March 14, 2025

Panther Lake is designed to be a major step forward in Intel’s mobile CPU lineup, likely bringing improvements in performance and power efficiency. However, sources indicate that Intel is facing manufacturing hurdles with its 18A process, which may have caused the company to push back the chip’s mass production schedule. If the delay holds, laptops powered by Panther Lake CPUs may not arrive until early 2026—months later than originally anticipated.

Despite the potential setback, Intel is preparing to launch an Early Enablement Program (EEP) this year. This initiative is expected to provide select partners and developers with early access to Panther Lake’s architecture, allowing them to optimize software and hardware well in advance of the official launch. While details remain scarce, this approach could help mitigate the impact of the delay and ensure that devices featuring Panther Lake CPUs are ready when the chips become available.

The reported delay could have significant implications for Intel’s market positioning, especially as competition in the laptop processor space intensifies. While Panther Lake is still expected to play a crucial role in Intel’s roadmap, the industry will be watching closely to see whether the company can overcome its manufacturing challenges and deliver these chips on schedule.