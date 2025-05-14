 Skip to main content
Intel teases a new gaming GPU, and it’s one many thought was canceled

By
The Arc A770 graphics card running in a PC.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Intel’s best graphics card right now is the Arc B580, a midrange card that rivals Nvidia’s RTX 4060. However, it’s long been rumored that Intel might have more up its sleeve, and fans are waiting for it. Could an Arc B770 be in the works? We just got our first solid sign of it being real, and it might be closer than we thought. What a turn of events, given that we thought it might never see light of day!

Intel’s Battlemage lineup is quite modest so far, with only two GPUs out and (sort of) available: The B580 and the B570. However, in the previous generation of GPUs, Intel’s flagship was the Arc A770, so it’s really no wonder that gamers are asking for an update as to whether we can expect one to appear in this generation.

Despite the expectation, Intel has only announced an Arc Pro GPU, soon to be revealed at Computex. As the name suggests, this graphics card — whatever it might turn out to be — won’t be a gaming product. VideoCardz says that we’re looking at an Arc Pro A60 with 24GB of VRAM. However, Intel has more up its sleeve.

Gamers flooded the comment section of the Arc Pro announcement, inquiring after a B770 GPU. Instead of ignoring these comments (which is what I would’ve expected), Intel replied along the lines of: “Stay tuned.”

Now that’s a gamer with great taste. 💪 Stay tuned!

— Intel (@intel) May 13, 2025
This puts many previous leaks into perspective. In the last few days, we’ve heard of an Arc B580 with 24GB of VRAM, but also a dual-GPU version of that card that would sport a whopping 48GB of video memory. While I could see the 24GB version being aimed at gamers, it’s hard to imagine that the 48GB version would be.

Now, the question is: Are those Arc B580 leaks really all just about the Arc B770 and the Arc Pro, or are there even more GPUs coming up soon? It’s possible that all three of those things are true. Intel very well might announce a B770 during Computex, as rumor has it that the BMG-G21 GPU that powers the B580 is not the top chip in the lineup — Intel reportedly also has the BMG-G31, a flagship GPU that’d fit nicely in a potential B770. Many said it was canceled, but Intel’s never officially said anything about it.

The high-memory Arc B580 designs are said to be made by one of Intel’s partners, so that could still happen. And, of course, the Arc Pro GPU is all but confirmed.

It sounds like this year’s Computex will be an interesting one for Intel. Stay tuned — we’ll keep you posted.

