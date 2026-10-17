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Intel confirms Razor Lake-AX which could deliver nearly four times Panther Lake’s AI performance

Intel wants to give humanoid robots a 700-TOPS brain by 2028

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Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Intel

Intel has officially confirmed that its upcoming Razor Lake-AX processor, an announced chip that has been leaked for months, is expected to launch in 2028. The processor will deliver approximately 700 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI computing power, especially for robotics and humanoid machines.

Intel executive Cho Min-sung presented the company’s roadmap at the Semiconductors Powering Humanoids conference in South Korea on Oct. 16, according to a report by The Elec. The announcement positions Razor Lake-AX not only as a possible competitor to AMD’s high-performance Ryzen AI Max processors. Intel is also looking at a growing market for robots that need to process information and make decisions on the device itself.

Razor Lake-AX can provide almost 4x the AI compute

Intel’s current robotics platform based on Panther Lake offers up to 180 TOPS of combined AI performance. And the company plans to bring Nova Lake for robotics to market in early 2027 and Razor Lake-AX in 2028. This would put its target of 700 TOPS at almost four times the stated peak performance of Panther Lake.

Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Intel

That additional processing power could enable robots to analyze camera feeds, identify objects, understand their environment, and make decisions with less dependence on remote servers. For humanoid robots, which have to coordinate perception, movement, and real-time control, on-device processing can help reduce latency and dependence on cloud connectivity.

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But 700 TOPS is still more of a roadmap target than a fully fleshed-out performance spec. Intel hasn’t specified what precision the number is based on, nor how much of the performance gain will come from the CPU, GPU, and neural processing hardware. Power consumption, memory capacity, and real-world performance are also unknown. So the figure should not be taken as proof that robots running on the chip will be four times faster.

Intel is also betting on robotics, and on high-powered PCs

There were rumors that Razor Lake-AX was a high-performance accelerated processing unit (APU) that would rival AMD’s Strix Halo lineup. It could have either 16 or 32 Xe3P graphics cores and perhaps use on-package memory, leaks suggest, but Intel has not confirmed this.

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Intel

The chip’s potential uses go beyond the classic laptop and mini PC. Intel also has the robotics development platform Robinson Bay, and software tools like OpenVINO, Physical AI Studio, and Robotics AI Suite. Eventually, Razor Lake-AX could offer extra computing power for these workloads, but without a separate graphics processor.

Timing is going to be important. Intel forecasts mass production of autonomous mobile robots for some customers by 2027, and humanoids by 2028. As that market develops, the processor could also arrive in Razor Lake-AX. Intel has not confirmed whether the processor will also arrive in consumer PCs.

Next up is Nova Lake. More information on the design, power requirements, and final specs for Razor Lake-AX will be needed before its 700-TOPS target can be assessed against competing platforms.

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Moinak Pal
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