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Intel’s next laptop CPUs could get a huge cache upgrade with Razor Lake

Razor Lake is rumored to bring bLLC to mobile chips, while an earlier N2X claim has already been revised to N2P V2

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Intel’s future laptop chips could be in line for a much bigger cache. Leaker Jaykihn says Razor Lake will include mobile SKUs with bLLC, or Big Last Level Cache, potentially extending Intel’s large-cache strategy to notebooks.

There’s already reason to be cautious with the details. Jaykihn initially identified TSMC’s N2X process for Razor Lake before correcting the claim to N2P V2. Intel hasn’t announced Razor Lake or confirmed either specification, so this remains a very early look at the generation.

Razor Lake will come with bLLC mobile SKUs.

— Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) August 18, 2026

Why bLLC could matter on laptops

bLLC would give selected processors a much larger pool of last-level cache. Nova Lake is expected to introduce the technology on desktop chips, while mobile processors could have to wait for Razor Lake.

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The obvious comparison is AMD’s X3D lineup, which has already made extra cache a major selling point for gaming CPUs, including some laptop models. Intel bringing its own large-cache design to notebooks could give future gaming laptops another architectural upgrade beyond higher clocks and core counts.

There’s no reason to assume X3D-like gains yet. The leak doesn’t include cache sizes or performance targets, which leaves the real-world payoff completely open.

What N2P V2 actually means

The corrected process claim is harder to pin down. TSMC publicly documents N2P as an enhanced version of N2, but its current material doesn’t list a process called “N2P V2.”

That makes Jaykihn’s revised label difficult to interpret from public information alone. Until Intel or TSMC provides more detail, N2P V2 is better treated as terminology from the leak rather than the name of an officially announced TSMC process.

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What still needs confirming

Razor Lake is far enough away that both the cache configuration and manufacturing details could still change. The quick correction from N2X to N2P V2 is a good reminder of how fluid early CPU leaks can be.

The more useful thing to watch is whether Intel eventually confirms bLLC for mobile chips. If that survives into shipping Razor Lake hardware, high-end laptops could be getting a far more interesting cache upgrade than another routine generational refresh.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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