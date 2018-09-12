Refreshed MacBook Air and iPad Pro are absent from Apple’s website leak

Share

Ahead of Apple’s scheduled Gather Round event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 12, there has been plenty of official leaks of the next-generation Apple Watch and iPhone models. Apple’s official website contained codes revealing details about the official storage capacity, colors, and sizes of the new iPhone models as well as the refreshed Apple Watch designs, confirming previous rumors. However, two important Apple computing products that we didn’t see in Apple’s website code are the iPad Pro and any references to new Mac models. This could suggest that Apple will not announce updates to these products at the Gather Round event.

Previously, it’s been widely speculated that Apple will follow up with a second event in October focusing on its non-iPhone products. Though Apple has not confirmed it has plans for a second event this fall, industry insiders speculated that an October Apple special event will be the venue where Apple will introduce a refreshed MacBook or MacBook Air and a prosumer-oriented Mac Mini. Both the MacBook Air and the Mac Mini two beloved Mac products that haven’t seen any major refreshes in recent years. Earlier rumors indicated that Apple is working on redesigning its MacBook Air, but it wasn’t entirely clear if Apple will position the low-cost notebook as a new member of the MacBook family or as a refreshed MacBook Air.

Given that the iPad straddles the line between iPhone and computer — Apple’s tablet runs the same iOS operating system as its iPhone, but the company often positions the device as a PC replacement — it’s unclear if the iPad will be unveiled Wednesday or next month. The iPad refresh may be an exciting one for Apple users. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that Apple may be switching away from its trusted Lightning connector on the tablet for a USB-C port. This means that MacBook owners can bring a single cable with them while traveling to recharge their Apple laptop and tablet.

If Apple does, in fact, unveil refreshed iPad and Mac models next month, it could use one of two strategies. The company could host another special media event, similar to today’s Gather Round keynote, or it could more quietly announce these updates through a press release. The second strategy is what Apple employed when it announced refreshed MacBook Pro models earlier this year.

Digital Trends will be covering the Gather Round event, to stay tuned to stay updated on all the latest Apple news.