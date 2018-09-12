Digital Trends
Computing

Refreshed MacBook Air and iPad Pro are absent from Apple’s website leak

Chuong Nguyen
By
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Ahead of Apple’s scheduled Gather Round event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 12, there has been plenty of official leaks of the next-generation Apple Watch and iPhone models. Apple’s official website contained codes revealing details about the official storage capacity, colors, and sizes of the new iPhone models as well as the refreshed Apple Watch designs, confirming previous rumors. However, two important Apple computing products that we didn’t see in Apple’s website code are the iPad Pro and any references to new Mac models. This could suggest that Apple will not announce updates to these products at the Gather Round event.

Previously, it’s been widely speculated that Apple will follow up with a second event in October focusing on its non-iPhone products. Though Apple has not confirmed it has plans for a second event this fall, industry insiders speculated that an October Apple special event will be the venue where Apple will introduce a refreshed MacBook or MacBook Air and a prosumer-oriented Mac Mini. Both the MacBook Air and the Mac Mini two beloved Mac products that haven’t seen any major refreshes in recent years. Earlier rumors indicated that Apple is working on redesigning its MacBook Air, but it wasn’t entirely clear if Apple will position the low-cost notebook as a new member of the MacBook family or as a refreshed MacBook Air.

Given that the iPad straddles the line between iPhone and computer — Apple’s tablet runs the same iOS operating system as its iPhone, but the company often positions the device as a PC replacement — it’s unclear if the iPad will be unveiled Wednesday or next month. The iPad refresh may be an exciting one for Apple users. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that Apple may be switching away from its trusted Lightning connector on the tablet for a USB-C port. This means that MacBook owners can bring a single cable with them while traveling to recharge their Apple laptop and tablet.

If Apple does, in fact, unveil refreshed iPad and Mac models next month, it could use one of two strategies. The company could host another special media event, similar to today’s Gather Round keynote, or it could more quietly announce these updates through a press release. The second strategy is what Apple employed when it announced refreshed MacBook Pro models earlier this year.

Digital Trends will be covering the Gather Round event, to stay tuned to stay updated on all the latest Apple news.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone Xs: News, rumors, specs, and more
Up Next

The best time to buy a new TV
Apple MacBook-review-screen1
Computing

Apple could announce a new MacBook this week. Here’s what we want to see

Rumors about a new MacBook or MacBook Air have been swirling for almost a year now. If it makes an appearance at Apple's Gather Round event this Wednesday, here's what I want it to have.
Posted By Luke Larsen
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple reveals the Apple Watch Series 4

Apple's newest reveals are here, and we're expecting the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, and more. But what if you're not able to watch live? Tune in here for live updates from Apple's September 12 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple hello again event round up mac 10 27 16 32
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather Round’ event

We're just around the corner from Apple's fall event, where the company is expected to unveil a slew of new products -- including a set of three new iPhones, and a new Apple Watch. Here's everything we expect from Apple at the event.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best cheap macbook deals 1
Computing

What’s the skinny? Apple may launch a new MacBook with ultrathin design soon

Known for slimming down its gadgets with successive redesigns, Apple may be pushing the ultrathin envelope again when it debuts a new MacBook. The latest report suggests that Apple could introduce the slim laptop soon.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
anti hate speech tech finland gettyimages 113717356
Emerging Tech

Current tech for detecting hate speech is woefully inadequate, researchers find

Researchers from Finland have analyzed various anti-hate speech systems, including tools built by Google’s Counter Abuse team. Their findings show just how easily these systems can be tricked.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amd ryzen 5 2400g 3 2200g review 2200 g cpu mem2
Computing

AMD Ryzen 2500X and 2300X expand quad-core options for new CPUs

AMD's Ryzen 2000-series has a couple of new X CPUs: The 2500X and 2300X. They should provide system builders with a broader range of hardware options for those looking for mid-range gaming PCs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with ScreenPad review
Product Review

The ZenBook Pro is a cool gadget, but a disappointing laptop

Asus packed some powerful components into the ZenBook Pro 15 UX580, including a Core i9 and a GTX 1050 Ti. But the ScreenPad is the obvious star of the show.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
nvidia rtx 2000 series exlained graphics cards
Computing

Nvidia RTX 2080 reviews may not drop until September 19

Nvidia's new RTX 2080 graphics cards may not be truly unveiled until September 19, as new rumors suggest that the NDA which prevents reviewers from speaking about their capabilities has been extended by two days.
Posted By Jon Martindale
last vhs manufacture funai to halt production tapes
Home Theater

Here's how to preserve your precious VHS memories in a modern format

There's no reason you should have to lose those precious home videos just because VHS is a dying format. Here, we'll show you how to convert VHS tapes to a digital format, and save those memories forever.
Posted By Kris Wouk
last minute gifts pc game from steam
Gaming

Nvidia thinks 5G could give you a high-end PC gaming experience on the go

Nvidia believes that its GeForce Now subscription service, when used with 5G technology, could open the door for even more players to experience high-end PC performance on their own machines.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
iphone x notch
Mobile

Apple is livestreaming its event on Twitter for the first time

Apple's annual fall event is finally almost here, and is set to be where Apple launches a new set of iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and maybe even new Mac computers. Here's how you can watch the event yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with ScreenPad review
Computing

Asus built a screen into a touchpad. Is it the future of computing or a gimmick?

Asus needed its newest ZenBook Pro to stand out against a crowd of 15-inch notebooks, and it chose to dramatically remake the old-school touchpad as the cornerstone of its efforts. It’s an interesting idea held back by some limitations.
Posted By Mark Coppock
iphone storage
Mobile

There’s no silver lining for iCloud users, and Apple needs to fix it

Apple has made few tweaks to its iPhone backup service, iCloud, in the last seven years since it was introduced. Still limited to a stingy 5GB with little option to configure, it’s time Apple made some changes.
Posted By Simon Hill