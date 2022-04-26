Is ExpressVPN good for gaming?

When picking out the best VPN for your needs, you’ve probably got a bunch of questions about what they mean for you. Right at the very start, you may be wondering just what a VPN is, but that’s likely to lead onto whether a VPN will help or hinder your ordinary daily activities like gaming. ExpressVPN is one of the biggest VPN services out there, which is why we’re taking a little time to explain just how well it works when gaming.

When gaming online, there are some key factors that really enhance your experience. You need a fast service, for instance. With fast speeds, you can download games and updates more quickly, but you can also benefit from online games connecting fast. Best of all, fast speeds typically lead to low ping times.

Having a low ping means that the internet response on your side of things is translated more quickly to your online session, meaning there’s little gap between your device and the online action on screen. Basically, you don’t have to worry about appearing to act “slow” because your internet connection lagged and let you down at a pivotal moment. That’s particularly useful when playing fast-moving games like Fortnite or Halo Infinite.

Many VPNs slow down your service a little as it’s an extra layer of protection between you and whatever you’re connecting to. Fortunately, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest VPNs out there, so that tiny hint of slowdown really isn’t a problem like it could be with other VPNs.

Alongside that, ExpressVPN offers a bunch of useful features. It works with all devices, with a dedicated app for PC gamers while you can use your PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or other console via ExpressVPN when you set up the VPN manually. ExpressVPN offers some extensive tutorials, so it only takes moments to set things up at a router level or even by changing settings.

Once you’re connected via ExpressVPN, you then get unlimited bandwidth at high speeds, with a choice of 160 locations in 94 countries. It’s possible to mask your IP to avoid DDoS attacks, plus PC users can benefit from its split-tunneling feature so you can either game free of your VPN while keeping it connected for other things, or vice versa. ExpressVPN helps you bypass throttling from your ISP so you’re guaranteed of the most bandwidth possible.

All VPNs make it possible to change your location to circumvent geo-restriction locks. In the case of gaming, you can use ExpressVPN to access pre-ordered games a few hours early in certain cases, as well as purchase games that may be censored in your location.

ExpressVPN is a great way of enjoying a truly global gaming experience. Whether you’re looking to access more online legally, or simply cut down on lag or bandwidth restrictions, ExpressVPN is the ideal way to boost your gaming time.

Try ExpressVPN

Editors' Recommendations