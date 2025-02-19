 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

I’ve been waiting for this possible Windows 11 transfer tool

By
Windows 11 on several devices.
Microsoft

A new transfer app for Windows 11 may be in the works, as Dongle and Microsoft watcher Phantomofearth discovered it in a preview build, as Windows Latest reports. If released, the transfer app could offer options like “Back up to this PC” and “Transfer files to a new PC,” streaming the migration process without needing an external storage device or cloud services.

Once you’ve made your selection, the process continues. The app could ask you to connect your old PC to the same Wi-Fi network, highlighting that it’ll use wireless transfer mode. If you’ve used Nearby Sharing, the transfer app’s process will feel familiar since it might be used to make the transfer process possible. The app could ask you to pair the two PCs to begin the transfer. The app should start the transfer session on the new PC and recommend connecting to a power source since the process could take a while. However, the app could not show the available controls or the set of files it’ll copy.

Recommended Videos

The Migration app is reportedly part of Windows 11’s Backup app, but its final form remains uncertain. Microsoft has not officially announced its development, though we hope it becomes official soon. However, we shouldn’t get too excited just yet since the code is hidden in Windows 11 and not being tested. Microsoft could abandon it at any time.

However, it’s about time Windows users had an app that would make setting up a new PC easy. The thought of transferring files could be why many decide to keep their PCs longer than they would like. Hopefully, if this app sees the light of day, it will allow you to choose all the files you want to transfer and will not charge you if the file is huge.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
I’ve experienced the next era of AI, and I’m never going back
Launching Gemini Deep Research query on Chrome desktop.

Ever since ChatGPT arrived on the scene, the hype around AI has only intensified. As talk of Artificial general intelligence (AGI) and “superintelligence” — yeah, OpenAI chief, Sam Altman, is now talking about that — heats up, we have another buzzword to deal with.

Say hello to Agentic AI. In simpler terms, AI agents that are supposed to automate a chunk of our digital chores. Think of Gems in the Google lexicon. Custom GPTs by OpenAI. Or Copilot Actions by Microsoft.

Read more
Microsoft is axing support for its own apps on Windows 10
The Surface Laptop 7 on a table in front of a window.

Microsoft has announced that support for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 will end this year on October 14, as reported by The Verge. This is also the end-of-support date for Windows 10 as a whole, but the move is still a little surprising considering that Microsoft is now offering the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) Program.

Anyone who joins this program for $30 can continue to safely use Windows 10 for a whole extra year -- so you might think that Microsoft would let them continue to use the Office apps too. That said, it's not like the apps will disappear, they just won't receive any more updates. According to Microsoft, this could cause "performance and reliability issues over time" but whether these issues will pop up within the ESU program's duration or not is anyone's guess.

Read more
Another frustrating reason to upgrade to Windows 11
A person looking frustrated at a laptop while sitting at a table.

As if you didn't already need plenty of reasons to finally upgrade to Windows 11, here's yet another.

The latest Windows 10 update, version KB5048239, isn't just failing to install -- it's actually updating successfully over and over again. This is the update that Microsoft first released in November 2024 on 21H2 and 22H2. As TechRadar reports, the software giant is rereleasing it again this month.

Read more