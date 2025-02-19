I’ve been waiting for this possible Windows 11 transfer tool

A new transfer app for Windows 11 may be in the works, as Dongle and Microsoft watcher Phantomofearth discovered it in a preview build, as Windows Latest reports. If released, the transfer app could offer options like “Back up to this PC” and “Transfer files to a new PC,” streaming the migration process without needing an external storage device or cloud services.

Once you’ve made your selection, the process continues. The app could ask you to connect your old PC to the same Wi-Fi network, highlighting that it’ll use wireless transfer mode. If you’ve used Nearby Sharing, the transfer app’s process will feel familiar since it might be used to make the transfer process possible. The app could ask you to pair the two PCs to begin the transfer. The app should start the transfer session on the new PC and recommend connecting to a power source since the process could take a while. However, the app could not show the available controls or the set of files it’ll copy.

The Migration app is reportedly part of Windows 11’s Backup app, but its final form remains uncertain. Microsoft has not officially announced its development, though we hope it becomes official soon. However, we shouldn’t get too excited just yet since the code is hidden in Windows 11 and not being tested. Microsoft could abandon it at any time.

However, it’s about time Windows users had an app that would make setting up a new PC easy. The thought of transferring files could be why many decide to keep their PCs longer than they would like. Hopefully, if this app sees the light of day, it will allow you to choose all the files you want to transfer and will not charge you if the file is huge.