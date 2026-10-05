Kagi is pulling Orion from Windows and Linux, leaving its cross-browser extension dream behind

I’ve been quietly rooting for Orion to escape the Apple bubble for a while, so this one stings a lot.

The bad news is that Kagi just scrapped its Windows and Linux versions. The good news, however, is that the code isn’t headed for the trash. It’s being released for anyone to pick up.

Why did Kagi pull the plug on Windows and Linux?

It comes down to people. Orion is built by a team small enough to count on one hand, which is far too few to cover three versions optimized for three different operating systems.

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To make things even worse, it runs on Apple’s WebKit engine (the rendering core behind Safari) instead of Chromium. So, Kagi had to port WebKit to Windows and Linux. To my dismay, the Linux beta already stopped getting updates on October 2, 2026.

It still runs, but Kagi itself says not to rely on it. Meanwhile, Windows is canceled outright. Source details arrive within 30 days, with foundations being courted to adopt the project, though Kagi has made it very clear that they won’t maintain it.

What makes Orion worth saving, and who loses out?

This comes as quite a surprise to me, only because Orion’s Linux beta had been gaining features like custom buttons and link previews as recently as August, and the Mac app picked up a round of fixes on September 29, 2026.

Its biggest party trick is running Safari, Chrome, and Firefox extensions in a single browser, and I’d say that mix is quite rare. Kagi now plans to pour the whole team into faster, steadier Mac and iPhone versions, which should come as good news for Orion fans on macOS and iOS.

In my opinion, the real losers are people who split their time between an iPhone and a Windows PC, since they’ll either skip Orion or live without it on half their devices.

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