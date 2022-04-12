 Skip to main content
Key YouTube features and services experience worldwide outage

Anita George
By

If you’ve been having trouble signing into YouTube or have noticed that some of the video-sharing site’s menus are missing, you’re not the only one experiencing those issues.

On Tuesday, users began reporting on Downdetector that they were having issues with using and accessing YouTube services. Issues include not being able to sign in, not being able to switch accounts, not being able to find navigation and settings menus (most notably the bar on the left-hand side), and even receiving a “No internet connection” error message while playing videos.

The official @TeamYouTube Twitter account tweeted a response saying that YouTube was aware of the issues and is working on a fix:

Getting reports from around the 🌎 that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts &amp; using the navigation bar) – we’re aware &amp; working on a fix.

Sharing updates as we have them here → https://t.co/wOtEBLiWAC

&mdash; TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

The tweet also included a link to a Google support update thread in which users can view updates on the situation, “including ETA on a fix.” The pinned post currently has over t3,00 upvotes.

At present, there is no known ETA for a fix and users are still reporting issues on Downdetector. We’ll update you when we know more.

