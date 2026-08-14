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Keychron made 96 blank keys somebody else’s problem

The 10-by-10 macro pad turns an empty grid into a customizable control panel

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Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Keychron

Keychron has built a 100-key macro pad for anyone who has ever looked at a keyboard and wished none of its buttons had jobs yet. The Keychron C100 8K costs $64.99 and presents a 10-by-10 grid with no letters, numbers, or commands assigned.

Four corner keys are reserved for lighting controls and can’t be remapped, leaving 96 programmable positions. That’s still nearly an entire full-size mechanical keyboard devoted to shortcuts, except nobody has decided what any of them should do.

How much can you program

The C100 8K supports QMK and the browser-based Keychron Launcher, letting owners assign individual commands or longer macros. Per-key RGB can separate the grid into visual groups, which may help when every transparent keycap otherwise looks identical.

Computer, Computer Hardware, Computer Keyboard
Keychron

Keychron also gives it an 8K polling rate, although that specification feels more useful on a competitive gaming keyboard than a giant shortcut board. The pre-lubed Apex Red switches are hot-swappable, so owners can replace them without soldering if 100 matching switches somehow aren’t enough customization.

Who needs 96 extra buttons

Most people absolutely don’t need this. The C100 8K makes more sense as an inexpensive substitute for a specialized control panel. A video editor could dedicate sections to common tools, while a flight-sim enthusiast could map cockpit controls without buying a purpose-built button box.

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Keychron

The blank design creates work for its owner. Without legends or tiny displays identifying each command, complicated layouts will require a strong memory, custom labels, or carefully organized RGB colors. A personalized console sounds wonderful until you forget which anonymous square mutes the microphone.

What does $65 leave out

The C100 8K is wired-only, and its square plastic body measures nearly 7.75 inches along each side. It will claim a noticeable patch of desk space before the regular keyboard, mouse, and other accessories arrive.

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Keychron’s official store currently lists the macro pad as backordered, with no firm shipping date. Anyone wanting wireless connectivity or a ready-made layout should look elsewhere. For people who already know exactly what they’d assign to 96 keys, however, $65 makes this wonderfully ridiculous control panel surprisingly easy to justify.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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