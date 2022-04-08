This retro typewriter keyboard has a Bluetooth speaker inside

What is old is new again in the KnewKey DJ88 typewriter-style keyboard, which includes a stand to house a laptop or tablet and an embedded Bluetooth speaker powered by JBL.

The keyboard is currently featured on the crowdfunding platform Gloture Japan. The website offers “support and digital marketing business that helps lesser-known products get noticed,” Tom’s Hardware noted.

The KnewKey DJ88 is selling for ¥57,470 plus tax ticket price (approx $460). Whether it is worth the price remains to be seen. however, the brand advertises a number of interesting specifications for the keyboard.

In addition to its JBL sound algorithms, which provide 360-degree surround sound, the audio system on the keyboard includes an AAC decode Bluetooth 5.0 chip and a digital power amplifier. Noise output on the dual-channel speakers also goes up to 90 decibels from SNR (signal-to-noise ratio). The speakers also utilize a Harman 45mm full-range driver for high frequencies and a 4D bass subwoofer for deep sounds.

The keyboard design is a die-cast aluminum in a piano black color option that addresses audio interference issues while maintaining that the product is first a keyboard, the brand said. The KnewKey DJ88 includes 83 rounded keys, which are set very closely together. The arrow keys can be used to adjust the audio volume as well as the LED lighting brightness under the keyboard.

The design also has front-facing functional knobs that work for tuning the audio, and lighting as well, in addition to controlling audio tracks. The power button is located on the top right side of the keyboard.

Both the speakers and the keyboard house a built-in 2200mAh battery, with the keyboard battery being able to take over if the speakers run out of power.

The KnewKey DJ88 is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, and can connect to devices via Bluetooth and USB-A cable. Users can connect up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth.

