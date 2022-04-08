  1. Computing

This retro typewriter keyboard has a Bluetooth speaker inside

Fionna Agomuoh
By

What is old is new again in the KnewKey DJ88 typewriter-style keyboard, which includes a stand to house a laptop or tablet and an embedded Bluetooth speaker powered by JBL.

The keyboard is currently featured on the crowdfunding platform Gloture Japan. The website offers “support and digital marketing business that helps lesser-known products get noticed,” Tom’s Hardware noted.

The typewriter keyboard with the JBL sticker on the side.

The KnewKey DJ88 is selling for ¥57,470 plus tax ticket price (approx $460). Whether it is worth the price remains to be seen. however, the brand advertises a number of interesting specifications for the keyboard.

In addition to its JBL sound algorithms, which provide 360-degree surround sound, the audio system on the keyboard includes an AAC decode Bluetooth 5.0 chip and a digital power amplifier. Noise output on the dual-channel speakers also goes up to 90 decibels from SNR (signal-to-noise ratio). The speakers also utilize a Harman 45mm full-range driver for high frequencies and a 4D bass subwoofer for deep sounds.

The keyboard design is a die-cast aluminum in a piano black color option that addresses audio interference issues while maintaining that the product is first a keyboard, the brand said. The KnewKey DJ88 includes 83 rounded keys, which are set very closely together. The arrow keys can be used to adjust the audio volume as well as the LED lighting brightness under the keyboard.

The typewriter keyboard at an angle.

The design also has front-facing functional knobs that work for tuning the audio, and lighting as well, in addition to controlling audio tracks. The power button is located on the top right side of the keyboard.

Both the speakers and the keyboard house a built-in 2200mAh battery, with the keyboard battery being able to take over if the speakers run out of power.

The KnewKey DJ88 is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, and can connect to devices via Bluetooth and USB-A cable. Users can connect up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Apple deals and sales for April 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

After Ambulance: 5 great heist movies that are streaming now

Chris Pine and Ben Foster look in opposite directions in Hell or High Water.

Why the Masters and UFC 273 make ESPN+ an unmatched streaming value

the masters and ufc 273 make espn plus an unmatched streaming value tiger woods shot feature image

Apple’s AirTags keep being tagged in domestic abuse cases

Apple AirTag close up.

OnePlus’ first foldable might just be an Oppo rebadge

Illustration of a OnePlus foldable

Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney+ this fall

Two contestants from Dancing With the Stars.

UFC 273 Live Stream: Watch olkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie tomorrow

watch ufc 273 online live stream volkanovski vs the korean zombie feature image face to weigh in

Chromebook deals — must-have models on sale from $99 today

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook in tent mode.

FuboTV channel, price, plans, packages and add-ons

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

UFC PPV: How much is Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie?

Image of Covington and Masvidal being separated by Dana White.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 review: Blurry sequel stalls out

Sonic and Knuckles clash in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Apple M1 Extreme: Four dies, ultimate power for Mac Pro?

M1 Ultra is created with Ultrafusion technology of M1 Max chips.

This new electric gaming bed lets you rise and grind

Bauhutte new transforming gaming chair.