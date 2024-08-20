 Skip to main content
Walmart is selling this 24-inch gaming monitor for $82 today

A Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor on a white background.
For one of the cheapest monitor deals around that still snags you a gaming screen, check out what Walmart has to offer. Today, you can buy a Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor for $82 instead of $200. Now, we know what you’re thinking — what’s going on with the brand? Despite the unknown brand, it has all the essentials you need for inexpensive gaming, such as a great refresh rate. If you want to know more, keep reading or simply tap the button below to go straight to the source.

Why you should buy the Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor

We’re not saying the Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor is going to be one of the best gaming monitors out there, but while heavily discounted, it’s a good option for keeping costs down. This model has a typical full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 100Hz. Some gaming monitors may go higher, to 165Hz or more, but 100Hz should suffice for pretty much all games without much need for more.

Alongside that, its 24-inch IPS panel offers a response time of 5ms. That’s a little slower than the magic number we see from the very best, but it won’t impact too much if you play more casual games — and again, look at that price tag. At this price, you can see it as a sweet spot between buying one of the best monitors for your office compared to a high-end gaming monitor. It’s also cheap enough that you could easily get a two monitor setup for the price of just one display ordinarily.

Other key specs include 250 nits of brightness, a contrast ratio of 3000:1, HDMI output, support for FreeSync, and the ability to wall mount it. The monitor also has eye care technology, with a low blue light feature to cut down on eye strain during extended periods of use. All the essentials are here in the Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor, even if the brand isn’t one to boast about.

Ordinarily costing $200, the Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor is currently down to $82 at Walmart. A great bargain for a competent gaming monitor, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

